The Right Way To Prepare BBQ Meats In Advance For A Party

Being in charge of the barbecue at a party is a big responsibility — depending on the crowd, you potentially have quite a few mouths to feed. However, while impressing everyone at the barbecue with Bobbly Flay-level skills is fun, nobody would blame you for preparing food ahead of time if you've got lots of people coming. The question is: Can you cook up the meat ahead of time without it getting cold or stale?

To find out, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Bob Bennett, the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan, about better strategies for barbecue prep work before a big event. According to Bennett, it can help a huge amount to cook your food two to three hours in advance and then keep it warm, if that's possible in whatever your situation may be. "Depending on how long you finish cooking it prior to the event should dictate your process," he says. "If it's just a couple hours, holding it warm is perfectly acceptable." To do that, Bennett notes you don't need anything fancier than an easily manageable slow cooker: "Crock pots are probably the best way to keep bbq warm outside of eating straight from the pit. I think this works well because they do such a nice job of maintaining a consistent and low temperature." Plus, the countertop appliance is easy to use for much more than just keeping meat warm.