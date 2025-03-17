How To Use Birch Syrup For Top-Shelf Drinks

Bartenders use maple syrup to sweeten cocktails, adding a cozy element to some of our favorites, such as old-fashioneds, whiskey sours, and even mojitos. It adds a hint of a woodsy vibe to every drink it touches and can elevate even the most mundane cocktail. But by now, it's not necessarily new. You've probably already tried a maple cocktail, or even a pre-infused liquor or beer that's been brewed with maple syrup. Maple syrup is standard on the scene now, a returning cast member on the stage of cocktail sweeteners. Its mysterious cousin birch syrup, however, brings a surprising new flavor to the spotlight – one that lends itself to top-shelf cocktails, creating an even more intriguing and nuanced experience.

Birch syrup is rarer, more difficult to make, and more expensive than maple syrup ($42.95 pretax for an 8.4-fluid-ounce plastic jug). Its flavors are also very different – savory and woodsy with hints of sweetness and notes of fruit, caramel, and spice. But the two syrups are produced in the same way. Trees are tapped for their sap, which is boiled down into syrup, packaged, and sold. You may have heard of birch beer, which is also made from the sap of birch trees. Most of the world's birch syrup comes from Alaska and is produced only in the spring, over the course of about a month. In short, birch syrup is an exclusive sweetener that is somewhat difficult and expensive to acquire, making it a VIP cocktail ingredient that takes every drink to the next level.