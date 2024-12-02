Alton Brown's Take On The Espresso Martini Features One Unique Liquor

Television personality, self-made food scientist, and recipe developer Alton Brown's website is an informational goldmine, containing seemingly everything from hidden gem recipes and holiday survival guides to cooking videos and piping hot takes. One of his most controversial opinions? An indelible loathing for the immensely popular and currently ever-present espresso martini. "I hate espresso martinis with a passion bordering on mania because most (pronounced "all") that I've had suck both as martinis and as espresso," Browns says on his website.

The classic espresso martini, which many bartenders admit they hate to make, is a mix of espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur. Variations on the espresso martini abound, from swapping in cold brew for espresso for a smooth twist to supplementing the martini's vodka with Guinness Draught. To make their martini stand out from the crowd, many bars and restaurants offer their own further twists on the classic, adding vanilla and cinnamon for a sweet-spicy take or even stronger flavors like orange, hazelnut, or mint.

Brown's version differs enough that he doesn't even call it an espresso martini, instead dubbing it "The Relic." A mix of espresso (or strong coffee), coffee liqueur, and Amaro, his martini draws on another unique liqueur you may never have even heard of: Fernet-Branca. Spicy, herbal, and bitter, Fernet-Branca has a black licorice taste that complements the dark coffee flavors of other espresso martini essentials.