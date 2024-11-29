The Pennsylvania Drink That Tastes Like Tree Bark, But In A Good Way

Pennsylvania's quintessential cuisine includes Philly-style water ice, gooey layered stromboli, saucy tomato pie, and some of the best pretzels in the U.S. However, there's another state staple that deserves to be just as well known and loved. Birch beer, a carbonated beverage with a spicy, earthy flavor, was first brewed at home by the Pennsylvania Dutch and Pennsylvanians in Appalachian country. Concocted from regional vegetation, the drink has an intense and unique wintergreen flavor.

In order to sip on the sweet and sappy drink, locals would boil the sap and bark of the black birch tree. Scientifically dubbed betula lenta, the black birch is also referred to as sweet birch, cherry birch, or spice birch. Early methods for brewing the beverage required yeast to ferment the mixture, giving the liquid a relatively low alcohol content. As the Prohibition of the 1920s pushed beer companies to redirect efforts to soda production, soft drinks and non-alcoholic birch beer grew in popularity in Pennsylvania.