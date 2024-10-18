An Expert's Advice On Making Any Lunch Meat Sandwich Better

If you find yourself in a rut, eating plain and mediocre deli meat sandwiches every day, then it's time to give your lunch a serious makeover. Get creative with your sandwich by improving the texture and flavor, as recommended by an expert sandwich maker. Owen Han, the author of Stacked: "The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to provide useful tips for improving the taste of your typical lunch meat sandwich. The best part is that his tricks are super simple and won't add much time to your sandwich-making.

As a culinary content producer and social media celebrity, Han has a large library of Instagram videos that make sandwich-making look like an art form. Examples of some of his delicious creations include mortadella with pistachio pesto, ham and brie croissant, and a turkey and pimento grilled cheese. Whether you want to take the time to bake your own bread and roast pistachios is up to you, but it's not completely necessary for a quick but tastier deli meat sandwich. According to Han, to elevate your cold cuts, "toast your bread or melt the cheese, add some crisp to the interior via chips, and substitute the traditional condiments like mayo or mustard for something with more zest like flavored aioli or unique hot sauce." Follow this advice and other tips, and you'll be well on your way to the tastiest sandwich of your life.