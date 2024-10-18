An Expert's Advice On Making Any Lunch Meat Sandwich Better
If you find yourself in a rut, eating plain and mediocre deli meat sandwiches every day, then it's time to give your lunch a serious makeover. Get creative with your sandwich by improving the texture and flavor, as recommended by an expert sandwich maker. Owen Han, the author of Stacked: "The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," spoke exclusively with Chowhound to provide useful tips for improving the taste of your typical lunch meat sandwich. The best part is that his tricks are super simple and won't add much time to your sandwich-making.
As a culinary content producer and social media celebrity, Han has a large library of Instagram videos that make sandwich-making look like an art form. Examples of some of his delicious creations include mortadella with pistachio pesto, ham and brie croissant, and a turkey and pimento grilled cheese. Whether you want to take the time to bake your own bread and roast pistachios is up to you, but it's not completely necessary for a quick but tastier deli meat sandwich. According to Han, to elevate your cold cuts, "toast your bread or melt the cheese, add some crisp to the interior via chips, and substitute the traditional condiments like mayo or mustard for something with more zest like flavored aioli or unique hot sauce." Follow this advice and other tips, and you'll be well on your way to the tastiest sandwich of your life.
More tips for the tastiest sandwich
As shown in many of sandwich expert Owen Han's demonstrations, making a tasty sandwich starts with the bread. Ditch the boring loaf of white bread in favor of a fluffier, crustier bread like sourdough, schiacciata (similar to focaccia but thinner), a baguette, ciabatta, or brioche bun. If you don't have time to bake bread or get to the bakery, simply pop your store-bought bread in the toaster. Lightly toasted bread can make a world of difference for your typical deli meat sandwich.
You can also boost the tastiness of your sandwich with different sauces besides your typical mustard or mayonnaise, as Han points out. Aioli is a super scrumptious upgrade for your sandwich sauce. You can make a tasty creamy garlic aioli with just a few common ingredients, including mayo, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Other yummy condiments to consider are pepper jelly, pesto, tzatziki, or a sweeter spread like fruit chutney or jam.
Other ways to improve the taste include adding vegetables like avocado, roasted peppers, jalapeños, or red cabbage and using cheeses with big flavors like blue cheese, goat cheese, or gouda. Combining sweet with savory is another great way to switch up the flavor, such as adding cranberries, sliced apples, or pears to a turkey sandwich with brie. For refreshing flavor, try a DIY viral sprout sandwich. Or, if you enjoy a good ham and cheese, try a Monte Cristo sandwich or give your sandwich a Hawaiian bread upgrade.