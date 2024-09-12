Deep Frying Potato Gnocchi Will Take Your Pasta To The Next Level

One potato, two potato, three potato, gnocchi! The pillowy potato dumplings are popular for a reason. They take only a few minutes to boil, and they pair perfectly with a simple red sauce. But gnocchi's possibilities go far beyond its status as a wonderful vehicle for sauces. By deep frying gnocchi, you can turn the dumplings into a wonderful, bite-sized snack, perfect for serving either with your more traditional sauce on top, or with a dipping sauce to pair.

To fry your gnocchi, simply bring a pot of oil to a boil and fry the gnocchi in small batches for about 10-15 minutes until the dumplings turn a golden brown. Be careful not to turn your oil's heat up too high, as you risk burning the pasta, or having it pop out of the oil (and no one wants their pasta to turn into a boiling projectile). Be careful not to crowd your pot, and place your cooked gnocchi on a paper towel to dry once done cooking. This cooking method won't just give your pasta some wonderful color, but also changes its texture completely. Rather than being soft and chewy like boiled gnocchi often is, the fried version is fluffier and less dense, thanks to the lack of water, and has a crispy exterior that makes it perfect for snacking.

