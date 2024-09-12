Deep Frying Potato Gnocchi Will Take Your Pasta To The Next Level
One potato, two potato, three potato, gnocchi! The pillowy potato dumplings are popular for a reason. They take only a few minutes to boil, and they pair perfectly with a simple red sauce. But gnocchi's possibilities go far beyond its status as a wonderful vehicle for sauces. By deep frying gnocchi, you can turn the dumplings into a wonderful, bite-sized snack, perfect for serving either with your more traditional sauce on top, or with a dipping sauce to pair.
To fry your gnocchi, simply bring a pot of oil to a boil and fry the gnocchi in small batches for about 10-15 minutes until the dumplings turn a golden brown. Be careful not to turn your oil's heat up too high, as you risk burning the pasta, or having it pop out of the oil (and no one wants their pasta to turn into a boiling projectile). Be careful not to crowd your pot, and place your cooked gnocchi on a paper towel to dry once done cooking. This cooking method won't just give your pasta some wonderful color, but also changes its texture completely. Rather than being soft and chewy like boiled gnocchi often is, the fried version is fluffier and less dense, thanks to the lack of water, and has a crispy exterior that makes it perfect for snacking.
How to serve fried gnocchi
Now what to do with those crispy, crunchy fried gnocchi? You could sauce the dumplings up in a pasta sauce as you would with boiled gnocchi. However, it might be worthwhile to really commit to the unconventional path once your gnocchi is fried, and treat it more like a side dish or snack. You can toss your fried pasta in a sauce or dry seasoning mix, such as lemon pepper or buffalo, and serve alongside a dipping sauce. You can also toss your gnocchi in salt or parmesan, and serve with a marinara or pesto dip to stick to an Italian theme. This would make for a delicious appetizer to serve at parties (or just before dinner).
Yes, fried gnocchi is both a tasty and versatile treat. But what if you want that crunchy exterior while avoiding the oiliness of a deep fryer? If you prefer dumplings to be less greasy, you can also try air frying them. After all, fans of Trader Joe's frozen gnocchi have been air frying the cauliflower version of the pasta for a long time. This will give you an equally crispy product, but without the grease that comes with frying.