Why Throwing Out Your Frying Oil Is A Huge Mistake

We're not sure if you've seen the headlines, but everything has gotten more expensive. Frying oil is no exception, but, luckily, it's also particularly conducive to that old slogan, reduce, reuse, recycle. (It also delays the pesky task of disposing of the stuff, which comes with its own set of rules.) And, like frying itself, it isn't the easiest thing you can do in the kitchen, but, once you've gotten the hang of it, repurposing frying oil can become routine.

Safety is of paramount concern. Once you've made a beautiful batch of perfect fried chicken in a couple of inches of canola oil heated to somewhere between 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, you need to let it cool before you even think about storage steps. This is not a case for cleaning or getting ahead as you go. Once the oil is safe to touch, strain it through cheesecloth to remove any debris that would otherwise burn up on its second use. If you can maneuver the oil into its final storage container, like a mason jar, great, but you might want to first use a wider-mouthed container to avoid any spills. Once sealed, you can refrigerate the oil for up to three months, or until it clouds, foams, or assumes a strange odor.