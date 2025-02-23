How Often Should You Change The Oil In Your Deep Fryer?

Reusing your deep fryer's oil is a common and safe practice, but the above guidelines are general rules of thumb. They can still vary, so it's best to look for signs that will tell you when your oil needs changing. The most obvious sign of old oil is smoke; if your deep fryer starts smoking before you've even begun frying, it means it's reached its smoke point sooner than it should, likely due to impurities from having used it for too long. Smoking oil can also be dangerous, so discard and replace it immediately.

Check your oil's color frequently. Fresh oil is clear, and the more you use it, the more the resulting impurities turn it cloudy, dark, or murky. If you can't see through it, it's time for a change. Oil should generally not have a scent, either, so if it smells unpleasant or generally off, then it's likely old. Finally, watch out for foam. When those impurities infiltrate the oil and you reheat it, they rise to the top in the form of unappealing frothy bubbles. The foamier your oil is, the older it is, but there is a caveat: there are a handful of other things that can cause foam, such as overheating the oil or frying foods from frozen, so on its own, it isn't always an indication that it's too old.

To properly dispose of the oil, let it cool, then pour it into a container with a lid and toss it in the regular trash. Use a non-recyclable container, such as a cardboard milk carton.