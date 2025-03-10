It's Easier Than You Think To Recreate Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing
Trader Joe's is a regular favorite for great deals on everything from snacks to wine to regular pantry items, but they're probably best known for their specialty products. However, when it comes to shopping in-store, there are certainly some mildly annoying things about Trader Joe's, like the aisles at Trader Joe's are in no way standard, making it hard to find things. So, if you get a little bothered with the hassle, you're going to love this Trader Joe's hack. It's yet another reason to avoid buying salad dressing at the grocery store. Duplicate the flavor of Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing at home — it's downright simple — and you never have to worry about it being sold out.
There are some solid salad tips out there that use regular pantry staples to improve your dressing game, like saving your bacon grease for a savory vinaigrette or upgrading your Caesar dressing with a spicy condiment, and this green goddess is similar. You may already have everything you need to make it, much of it shelf stable or easily kept fresh in the fridge for weeks or even months, so you can whip up a batch whenever you need it. And with all that time you'll save from the Trader Joe's parking lot, you can pick up some new, more obscure culinary hobbies, like foraging and processing acorns.
How to copy Trader Joe's Green Goddess Salad Dressing
The green in green goddess is avocado, which is what gives the dressing its super creamy texture, bright flavor, and thick, almost frothy mouthfeel. And every other ingredient is a kitchen staple. You'll need a small chopped yellow onion, three scallions (just the white and light green bottom), garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and a handful of fresh basil, parsley, and chives. And here's why it's easier than you may have thought — all you have to do is toss all the ingredients in a blender for about 30 seconds or until emulsified. This Ninja personal blender is the perfect tool for a job like this, whipping it up to flawless silky smoothness.
Once you get the handle on the dressing, you can tweak it to your personal tastes and eyeball the ingredients — it's a pretty forgiving mix. You can make the recipe even easier by using more pantry staples when you substitute dried herbs for fresh ones — it's just as good, really. Simply blend all of the first ingredients to a smoothie-like consistency and add your herbs to taste. Not only is this dressing tasty on salads, but it works great on sandwiches or as a super simple, ready-to-go chicken marinade.