It's Easier Than You Think To Recreate Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing

Trader Joe's is a regular favorite for great deals on everything from snacks to wine to regular pantry items, but they're probably best known for their specialty products. However, when it comes to shopping in-store, there are certainly some mildly annoying things about Trader Joe's, like the aisles at Trader Joe's are in no way standard, making it hard to find things. So, if you get a little bothered with the hassle, you're going to love this Trader Joe's hack. It's yet another reason to avoid buying salad dressing at the grocery store. Duplicate the flavor of Trader Joe's Green Goddess Dressing at home — it's downright simple — and you never have to worry about it being sold out.

There are some solid salad tips out there that use regular pantry staples to improve your dressing game, like saving your bacon grease for a savory vinaigrette or upgrading your Caesar dressing with a spicy condiment, and this green goddess is similar. You may already have everything you need to make it, much of it shelf stable or easily kept fresh in the fridge for weeks or even months, so you can whip up a batch whenever you need it. And with all that time you'll save from the Trader Joe's parking lot, you can pick up some new, more obscure culinary hobbies, like foraging and processing acorns.