Don't Toss Bacon Grease! Turn It Into A Savory Vinaigrette
Hailed as one of the ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese and a signature part of a classic, hearty English breakfast — one of the iconic dishes you have to eat with just 24 hours in London – bacon is fatty, crispy, smoky, and savory. Who could possibly resist it?
Since it's a cut that comes from pork belly, bacon has a downside — it consists of almost 40% fat. With that in mind, if you don't clean your pan straight after searing your bacon, the grease will build up into a stubborn, sticky mess that will take ages to scrub off. Have you ever considered putting that grease to good use by turning it into a rich, savory vinaigrette? A little bit of creativity is all it takes for bacon grease –- which you'd otherwise likely throw away -– to become a delightfully tangy dressing for your favorite greens or a shredded Brussels sprout salad.
Instead of grabbing that bottle of unrefined sunflower oil or the extra-virgin olive oil that's been sitting in your kitchen cabinet, give your vinaigrette a twist by adding the bacon grease once you're done cooking. Just let the grease rest for a bit, and then transfer it to a metal container to cool as you get your station and ingredients ready.
A sweet and salty twist for your salad
A great vinaigrette follows a ratio of three parts oil to one vinegar. Remembering this will help you nail the balance and avoid the ratio mistake that's killing your homemade salad dressing. Once the bacon grease you've set aside cools down, pour some of it into a bowl and mix it with apple cider or white wine vinegar, depending on what you have in your pantry.
However, a great vinaigrette needs an emulsifier, and Dijon mustard is the best option due to its high lecithin content. This particular mustard's seeds also contain polysaccharides and proteins that help the hydrophobic grease blend smoothly with the hydrophilic vinegar.
Once you've added Dijon mustard and adjusted the seasoning based on your preference, start whisking vigorously to create a smooth emulsion. When done, give it a taste. If there's an overpowering bacon flavor in your vinaigrette, a drizzle of oil can help mellow it out. Additionally, a touch of brown sugar can go a long way and bring in some extra sweetness.
Finally, the only thing left to do is put together your favorite green salad and then generously drizzle that rich, flavorful vinaigrette over it. Before you dig in, why not finish it off with a sprinkle of crispy, crunchy bacon on top?