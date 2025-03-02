Don't Toss Bacon Grease! Turn It Into A Savory Vinaigrette

Hailed as one of the ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese and a signature part of a classic, hearty English breakfast — one of the iconic dishes you have to eat with just 24 hours in London – bacon is fatty, crispy, smoky, and savory. Who could possibly resist it?

Since it's a cut that comes from pork belly, bacon has a downside — it consists of almost 40% fat. With that in mind, if you don't clean your pan straight after searing your bacon, the grease will build up into a stubborn, sticky mess that will take ages to scrub off. Have you ever considered putting that grease to good use by turning it into a rich, savory vinaigrette? A little bit of creativity is all it takes for bacon grease –- which you'd otherwise likely throw away -– to become a delightfully tangy dressing for your favorite greens or a shredded Brussels sprout salad.

Instead of grabbing that bottle of unrefined sunflower oil or the extra-virgin olive oil that's been sitting in your kitchen cabinet, give your vinaigrette a twist by adding the bacon grease once you're done cooking. Just let the grease rest for a bit, and then transfer it to a metal container to cool as you get your station and ingredients ready.