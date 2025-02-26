Acorns Are The Versatile Ingredient You Should Be Cooking With

When you're a nut fanatic, your love of the subgroup has probably gone well beyond simple cashews and pecans. You know peanuts aren't actually a nut (they're legumes). You know what tiger nuts are (also tubers) and how to use them. Maybe you've dipped your toe into making homemade nut butter. But are you a true nut head if you haven't sampled one of North America's most plentiful and versatile nuts, the acorn? If you've been leaving them on the ground for the squirrels, it might be time to reevaluate. Acorns have been an important food source for the indigenous people of North America for millennia, and there's no reason they shouldn't be a regular ingredient in your home pantry.

When processed correctly, acorns have a delicious, nutty flavor, ranging from mildly bitter to slightly sweet, depending on the species. It's a flavor akin to toasted bread or boiled potato. White oaks generally produce the sweetest, most mild acorns, and black oaks the most bitter. Raw acorns can be toxic in large quantities, due to their high tannin content, but when the tannins are removed, they're perfectly safe to eat. Much like other tree nuts, acorns are high in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

Boiled acorns and acorn flour make delicious additions for super creamy and nutty soups, blending beautifully with cauliflower and simple butternut squash soup recipes, for example. A little acorn flour in pancakes adds a touch of earthy bitterness that pairs well with super sweet maple syrup. Roasted and crunchy, chopped acorns work great in place of hazelnuts or walnuts for a sprinkling on fresh salads, a topping on desserts, or mixed in with cookies or brownies. Once you've started down the chipmunk hole, as it were, you'll find plenty to experiment with.