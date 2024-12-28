The US State That Produces The Most Maple Syrup By A Million Gallons
Maple syrup is one of those ingredients that has a lot of fans, and for good reason. It's tasty, sweet, and can be used for so much more than just pancakes and waffles. Maple syrup takes eggnog to the next level, it makes a perfect cheap vanilla substitute, and it's even the sweet addition your egg salad has been craving.
Many people think maple syrup is produced solely in Canada since it's the global leader in the maple syrup business. But there are quite a few states in America that produce maple syrup, with Vermont being the absolute king of maple syrup production in the entire country. In 2024 alone, Vermont was responsible for making over 3 million gallons of maple syrup.
With U.S. maple syrup production reaching 5.86 million gallons in 2024, Vermont cranked out more than half of all the maple syrup in the entire country. The state also produced double the amount of the state that took second place. New York only produced 846,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2024, less than half of that of Vermont.
Maple syrup production in the United States
U.S. maple syrup is primarily produced in Vermont and New York. Maine and Wisconsin also produce maple syrup, but the output from each of these states is only a little over half of what New York produces. As of 2023, the only other states producing maple syrup on a commercial scale include Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.
Although states like Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Indiana have produced maple syrup in the past, their contributions in 2024 were each less than 100,000 gallons. The West Coast sees even less maple syrup production, with only a handful of commercial maple syrup farms in Washington state and none in California or Oregon, as of 2023.
Overall, Vermont accounted for 49% of the crops needed for maple syrup production in the United States, in 2023, followed by New York with a total of 18%. Maine took third place, showing just 11% of the country's maple syrup crop. But while global maple syrup production faces uncertain seasons, and a continuously changing climate, the sugarmakers who brought about 2024's boon in U.S. supply are to thank for that sweet, gooey, drizzle of maple syrup currently dripping down the short stack of buttermilk pancakes in your mind.