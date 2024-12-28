The US State That Produces The Most Maple Syrup By A Million Gallons

Maple syrup is one of those ingredients that has a lot of fans, and for good reason. It's tasty, sweet, and can be used for so much more than just pancakes and waffles. Maple syrup takes eggnog to the next level, it makes a perfect cheap vanilla substitute, and it's even the sweet addition your egg salad has been craving.

Many people think maple syrup is produced solely in Canada since it's the global leader in the maple syrup business. But there are quite a few states in America that produce maple syrup, with Vermont being the absolute king of maple syrup production in the entire country. In 2024 alone, Vermont was responsible for making over 3 million gallons of maple syrup.

With U.S. maple syrup production reaching 5.86 million gallons in 2024, Vermont cranked out more than half of all the maple syrup in the entire country. The state also produced double the amount of the state that took second place. New York only produced 846,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2024, less than half of that of Vermont.