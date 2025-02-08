The Kitchen Tool That Levels Up Your Soup Game

From bisques and broths to creamy, cheesy, chunky soups, the dish is an essential comfort food. If you're able, skip the can and make yours from scratch, but know that the right tools are crucial. Convenient cooking starts with your gadget selection; swapping out the bulky and cumbersome tools you never use for useful appliances makes cooking so much easier. When it comes to soups, an immersion blender saves you from sloppy spills, plus it's much smaller and sleeker than your typical blender or food processor.

An immersion blender is one of those kitchen purchases that might look fancy and unnecessary, but it really steps up your soup. Like its name implies, immersion blenders simply need to be immersed into your soup pot and adjusted to the right speed setting. The multi-purpose hand-held tool keeps your counter clean and allows you to easily control the consistency of your soup.