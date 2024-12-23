Why You Should Avoid Putting Hot Liquid In A Blender At All Costs
Blenders are an often under-appreciated kitchen tool capable of making everything from Prue Leith's scrambled eggs to the silkiest protein-packed tofu smoothies you've ever had. However, there are some things that you should avoid putting in your trusty blender, like hot liquids, and there are a few reasons for this. The first and most significant is the risk of injury associated with blending steaming hot liquids.
When hot liquids are poured into a blender, there is always a chance it could drip everywhere and potentially burn you. Even if you manage to pour everything into the container cleanly, the build-up of steam from the food inside the pitcher could create enough pressure to cause the lid to blow off. If this happens, not only will you have a major mess to clean up, but the hot liquid can cause severe burns to any skin it lands on. This danger is particularly present in blenders that aren't built to accommodate hot liquids because the lids will provide no way for the steam to escape. Although some blenders have a hole you can open when blending hot foods, if yours doesn't, it's best to avoid using it for that purpose.
Additionally, blenders made out of some materials like plastic, stainless steel, and aluminum could get damaged due to thermal shock when hot liquid is added. This is when a sudden and rapid change in temperature causes the material to expand unevenly. In some cases, this can cause the materials to warp or crack. Between the risk of burns and equipment damage, overall it's best to avoid using your blender for hot liquids. That said, there are alternatives.
Immersion blenders make blending hot liquids safe and easy
If you need to blend something that's piping hot, instead of potentially injuring yourself or damaging your blender, turn to one of the blenders Gordon Ramsay thinks every kitchen needs: an immersion blender. Immersion or stick blenders are easy to use and incredibly versatile. Unlike countertop blenders, an immersion blender is a handheld tool that can be placed directly into hot liquid. No pouring into another container is required.
Although immersion blenders stand out the most because of their convenience and ease of use, they also make blending hot liquids much safer. Thanks to their stick-like design, users can keep their hands well away from the hot liquids they're blending, greatly reducing the risk of burns. This makes them perfect for blending hot soups, but they can also be used to whip together things like dressings, whipped cream, and an easy no-fail hollandaise sauce. Moreover, they're easier to wash than traditional blenders, which probably aren't as clean as you think, and they're pretty affordable. For example, Amazon Basics offers a Multi-Speed Hand Blender with attachments for about $40, while KitchenAid offers a Corded Hand Blender with accessories for under $100.
When using an immersion blender, you just have to submerge the end, turn it on, and rotate the blender through the pot in a stirring motion. That said, though most immersion blenders have blade guards, keeping them away from the sides and bottom of your vessel is advised to avoid scratching the surface. Aside from that, these blenders are remarkably straightforward to use and must-have if you need to blend hot liquids often.