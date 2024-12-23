Why You Should Avoid Putting Hot Liquid In A Blender At All Costs

Blenders are an often under-appreciated kitchen tool capable of making everything from Prue Leith's scrambled eggs to the silkiest protein-packed tofu smoothies you've ever had. However, there are some things that you should avoid putting in your trusty blender, like hot liquids, and there are a few reasons for this. The first and most significant is the risk of injury associated with blending steaming hot liquids.

When hot liquids are poured into a blender, there is always a chance it could drip everywhere and potentially burn you. Even if you manage to pour everything into the container cleanly, the build-up of steam from the food inside the pitcher could create enough pressure to cause the lid to blow off. If this happens, not only will you have a major mess to clean up, but the hot liquid can cause severe burns to any skin it lands on. This danger is particularly present in blenders that aren't built to accommodate hot liquids because the lids will provide no way for the steam to escape. Although some blenders have a hole you can open when blending hot foods, if yours doesn't, it's best to avoid using it for that purpose.

Additionally, blenders made out of some materials like plastic, stainless steel, and aluminum could get damaged due to thermal shock when hot liquid is added. This is when a sudden and rapid change in temperature causes the material to expand unevenly. In some cases, this can cause the materials to warp or crack. Between the risk of burns and equipment damage, overall it's best to avoid using your blender for hot liquids. That said, there are alternatives.