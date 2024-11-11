Gordon Ramsay Thinks Every Kitchen Needs 2 Types Of Blenders
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is full of great cooking tips that anyone can use, and his long career has made him one of the most trusted sources for culinary know-how. So, of course, when he recommends must-have kitchen gadgets, we're going to be taking notes. Take the two types of blenders that Ramsay is adamant every kitchen should have: an immersion blender and a bullet blender.
In an interview with Refinery29, Ramsay noted that an immersion blender is essential when making soups, while a bullet blender is perfect for making smoothies, a breakfast staple for his family. This might surprise people who only have a standard blender and have used it for all their blending needs. However, there are many things that a standard blender simply can't do, like pureeing hot soups, which is the reason behind Ramsay's recommendations.
Now, this doesn't mean you should abandon your trusty standard blender, but if creamy soups and convenient smoothies sound good, an immersion blender and a bullet blender are worth investing in for your kitchen. Plus, you don't have to break the bank to get them!
An immersion blender lets you puree and emulsify almost anything
Immersion blenders, also called stick blenders, are handheld blenders that make pureeing and emulsifying food super easy. Basically, anything a regular blender can do, an immersion blender can, but being able to move it around can make the process a lot more convenient. Consider this: You need to blend a soup but only have a traditional blender. This means transferring the hot contents into the blender and praying to the kitchen gods that you don't burn yourself. However, with an immersion blender, you only have to plug it in and use it right in the pot! No fuss, no hassle, and best of all, no mess (or third-degree burns).
When using an immersion blender, it's important to submerge it before turning it on to prevent splattering. Once on, stir it around like you would a spoon to blend the food or drink to your desired consistency. While it does take more manual labor than a regular blender, the trade-off is convenience and less cleanup. Moreover, immersion blenders can be used to make milkshakes, beat eggs, blend batters, and make simple homemade whipped cream or mayo. Plus, they can be easily tucked away in a drawer or cabinet when not in use, so you don't have to worry about them taking up valuable counter space.
Best of all, good immersion blenders don't have to cost an arm and leg. For instance, there's the Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Blender and the Mueller 8 Speed Stainless Steel Immersion Blender, both of which cost under $50.
Bullet blenders take the hassle out of making smoothies
As Gordon Ramsay points out, one thing that bullet blenders like the Magic Bullet or NutriBullet are great for are making delicious smoothies. This is because the container you blend them in also doubles as a cup, so there's much less to clean up. While these personal blenders aren't great for blending large amounts of food, they're super convenient for small portions.
However, bullet blenders aren't just for smoothies. In fact, they can be used to make a variety of things like salsa, guacamole, pasta sauce, dip, salad dressing, and hummus. That said, the less liquid a recipe has, the more time it will take to blend. Likewise, when using a bullet blender to chop veggies and nuts or grind coffee beans, they do struggle a bit, and you'll have to periodically stop and shake the container to dislodge larger stuck pieces. But they are ridiculously easy to clean, and most are dishwasher-safe. They also don't take up a ton of space and can be easily stored in a cabinet until needed.
Sure, bullet blenders aren't going to be the most powerful blending tool in your kitchen, but they do come in handy, especially when you don't feel like cleaning a whole blender for a single smoothie. Plus, they're pretty affordable given all the things you can use them for!