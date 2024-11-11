Gordon Ramsay Thinks Every Kitchen Needs 2 Types Of Blenders

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is full of great cooking tips that anyone can use, and his long career has made him one of the most trusted sources for culinary know-how. So, of course, when he recommends must-have kitchen gadgets, we're going to be taking notes. Take the two types of blenders that Ramsay is adamant every kitchen should have: an immersion blender and a bullet blender.

In an interview with Refinery29, Ramsay noted that an immersion blender is essential when making soups, while a bullet blender is perfect for making smoothies, a breakfast staple for his family. This might surprise people who only have a standard blender and have used it for all their blending needs. However, there are many things that a standard blender simply can't do, like pureeing hot soups, which is the reason behind Ramsay's recommendations.

Now, this doesn't mean you should abandon your trusty standard blender, but if creamy soups and convenient smoothies sound good, an immersion blender and a bullet blender are worth investing in for your kitchen. Plus, you don't have to break the bank to get them!