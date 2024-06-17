Make Homemade Whipped Cream Easier And Better With One Simple Swap
Looking to try your hand at making a chocolate mousse? Or maybe you're instead looking for a simple topping for a pie or cake? Either way, sometimes you want a fresh, fluffy whipped cream (that doesn't come from a can or a tub) to kick your dessert into a whole other gear. And while there is a foolproof recipe for whipped cream, sometimes the whipping process itself can take a while. This is where a change of machinery can really help you out.
You might be used to making whipped cream with a handheld mixer or even (tediously) by hand-whisking the cream yourself. But switching over to an immersion blender can prove to be a super quick and efficient way to get that cream nice and airy, especially in small serving sizes. The immersion blender will help to quickly get air into the cream while incorporating the other ingredients, in much the same way that frothers make airy cold foam for coffees. Before you know it, you'll have a couple servings of whipped cream ready to be enjoyed.
Use the right tools for the job
When it comes to employing your immersion blender to make whipped cream, the shape of the vessel you mix in is important. While you may use a regular mixing bowl when using a hand mixer, you'll want to use a taller, narrower vessel when implementing your immersion blender. Not only will this help to limit the amount of messy splatter that comes from the blender, but it also allows for the cream to stay together and not spread all over a larger surface, making blending easier and quicker. A tall mason jar should do the trick, and comes with the benefit of not having to transfer the completed whipped cream to another container. Other vessels like tall measuring cups also work – as long as the container has a large enough mouth for the immersion blender but is tall enough for easy/quick blending, you should be in the clear.
This method is super quick, and you should end up with perfectly whipped cream with nice, stiff peaks in only a minute or two. If you prefer softer peaks, you can blend for slightly less time. Just make sure to clean off your immersion blender a couple times so that all ingredients get incorporated equally. And if you over-blend your whipped cream, don't worry — there's already a simple fix for over-whipped cream.