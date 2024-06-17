Make Homemade Whipped Cream Easier And Better With One Simple Swap

Looking to try your hand at making a chocolate mousse? Or maybe you're instead looking for a simple topping for a pie or cake? Either way, sometimes you want a fresh, fluffy whipped cream (that doesn't come from a can or a tub) to kick your dessert into a whole other gear. And while there is a foolproof recipe for whipped cream, sometimes the whipping process itself can take a while. This is where a change of machinery can really help you out.

You might be used to making whipped cream with a handheld mixer or even (tediously) by hand-whisking the cream yourself. But switching over to an immersion blender can prove to be a super quick and efficient way to get that cream nice and airy, especially in small serving sizes. The immersion blender will help to quickly get air into the cream while incorporating the other ingredients, in much the same way that frothers make airy cold foam for coffees. Before you know it, you'll have a couple servings of whipped cream ready to be enjoyed.