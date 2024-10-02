We Have The Secret For The Most Flavorful Garlic Bread You've Ever Had

Garlic bread is one of the many deeply flavorful, indulgent recipes that's uniquely Italian-American. Though it's inspired by authentic Italian cuisine, Italian immigrants swapped in butter for olive oil and added the classic cheesy topping only after they entered the U.S. The result has become one of the country's favorite carby appetizers, with plenty of savory variations available, including a zesty upgrade that's just as American as garlic bread itself — Italian dressing.

Classic Italian dressing recipes are a blend of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), red wine vinegar, herbs like basil and oregano, and a pinch of sugar. Blended together, these ingredients create a complex tangy, herbaceous flavor capable of elevating garlic bread to the next level. The acids and herbs highlight the richness of the butter while the oil sinks into the toasted bread for added moisture, especially if you prefer making garlic bread in your air fryer.

Italian dressing is just as delicious if you like your garlic bread cheesy. The herbs brighten up classic cheese choices like mozzarella and Parmesan by bringing out their nutty, slightly acidic undertones. Its acids can also curb the funk in a melting cheese like fontina or bring interest to milder cheeses, such as provolone. Since Italian dressing is so packed with flavor, there's a lot of payoff in such a simple hack.