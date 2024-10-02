We Have The Secret For The Most Flavorful Garlic Bread You've Ever Had
Garlic bread is one of the many deeply flavorful, indulgent recipes that's uniquely Italian-American. Though it's inspired by authentic Italian cuisine, Italian immigrants swapped in butter for olive oil and added the classic cheesy topping only after they entered the U.S. The result has become one of the country's favorite carby appetizers, with plenty of savory variations available, including a zesty upgrade that's just as American as garlic bread itself — Italian dressing.
Classic Italian dressing recipes are a blend of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), red wine vinegar, herbs like basil and oregano, and a pinch of sugar. Blended together, these ingredients create a complex tangy, herbaceous flavor capable of elevating garlic bread to the next level. The acids and herbs highlight the richness of the butter while the oil sinks into the toasted bread for added moisture, especially if you prefer making garlic bread in your air fryer.
Italian dressing is just as delicious if you like your garlic bread cheesy. The herbs brighten up classic cheese choices like mozzarella and Parmesan by bringing out their nutty, slightly acidic undertones. Its acids can also curb the funk in a melting cheese like fontina or bring interest to milder cheeses, such as provolone. Since Italian dressing is so packed with flavor, there's a lot of payoff in such a simple hack.
Making zesty garlic bread with Italian dressing
Possibly the best thing about this upgrade is its versatility. You can certainly make your garlic bread and Italian dressing from scratch, or brush your favorite store-brand dressing onto frozen garlic bread to elevate a late-night snack. Use extra cheese, add red pepper flakes to your dressing, or even double the usual amount of garlic on your bread if you love truly intense flavor.
If you opt for a homemade version, Italian dressing comes together fairly quickly with ingredients available in most grocery stores. Simply add two parts EVOO and one part red wine vinegar to a bowl with a pinch of sugar and dried seasonings to taste. Classic seasonings for this dressing include garlic or onion powder, salt and pepper, and the previously-mentioned Italian herbs. Whisk these together vigorously to blend, and store in the fridge in an airtight container. It's normal for the oil and vinegar to separate as they sit, so you may have to shake the container to remix them before use.
Once your dressing is ready, brush some of it onto your fresh or store-bought garlic bread. If using fresh bread, add the dressing, then butter, garlic, and cheese. For store-bought breads, brush the dressing over the other toppings and wait a few minutes to let it sink into the bread. Next, heat in your oven or air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about seven to 10 minutes, or until it's golden and the cheese is bubbly.