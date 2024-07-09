The Costco Peanut Butter That Doubles As A Trader Joe's Copycat

If you like simple, natural peanut butter, you'll love Kirkland and Trader Joe's limited-ingredient peanut butters. All three comparable peanut butters contain just two ingredients: Peanuts and salt. Kirkland's contains dry-roasted organic Valencia peanuts and sea salt, TJ's Creamy Salted consists of dry-roasted peanuts and salt, and TJ's Organic Salted Valencia has organic Valencia peanuts and sea salt.

Valencia peanuts are sweeter than other types of peanuts commonly used in peanut butters, making them a prime choice for natural peanut butters that don't contain added sugar. Grown primarily in Texas and New Mexico, Valencia peanuts make up less than 1% of the peanuts grown in the U.S. The peanut variety more commonly used in peanut butter are called runners and account for over 80% of peanuts grown in the U.S.

Peanuts are often roasted before being ground up for peanut butter to deepen the flavor, enhancing the nutty richness of the peanuts, while also pulling out the oils to make them easier to blend into peanut butter. Peanuts can be roasted in oil or dry roasted, which doesn't involve any oil, just heat to roast them.

As for the salt, sea salt, which is made from evaporated sea water, is considered more natural and less processed than regular table salt (which is typically derived from underground mines and processed to remove other traces of minerals). Sea salt isn't necessarily a healthier option but some people prefer the taste over table salt.