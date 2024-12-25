Costco's Ready-To-Eat Meals Are A Gamechanger For Meal Prep
Costco is a one-stop shop for almost anything you can think of, from groceries and mattresses to computers and lawn furniture. While there are plenty of Costco shopping hacks to go around, one that doesn't get talked about enough is using the ready-to-eat meals for meal prep.
Meal prep can be a lifesaver, but making a ton of food and portioning it out for yourself takes time and effort that isn't always available. Enter Costco and its abundance of pre-made dishes that take a lot of the effort and guesswork out of meal planning. The key to this hack is to buy the ready-made dishes you like and then portion them out at home into single servings. Things like Rubbermaid's plastic containers are great for this, as they're both freezer and microwave-safe. Once you have portioned out the meals, you can store them in the fridge if you plan on eating them in a few days or in the freezer to keep them fresh for longer.
One thing that's really great about using Costco's ready-to-eat meals is that they always have a ton of variety to choose from. You can often find different types of soups, salads, pasta, and casseroles in the deli section that can easily be divided into individual portions that will last the week (or weeks if frozen). Speaking of, you can even freeze slices of your Costco pumpkin pie to keep as a sweet treat to enjoy with your prepped meals.
Make sure to properly store your prepped meals
Once you have portioned out your Costco meals, the last thing you want is for them to go bad before you can eat them. To preserve freshness, you must put your portions in airtight containers and keep them in your fridge at just below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to slow bacterial growth and spoilage. Optimally, meals should be kept on the middle shelf towards the back. Don't store them in the door because this will leave them open to temperature fluctuations. If you're cooking the food before portioning it, which can be necessary for things like Costco's pot pies, let them cool before storing them in the fridge or freezer, to prevent extra moisture buildup in the container.
Keep in mind that the FDA advises folks to consume most things in the fridge within 3 to 4 days, so it's recommended to freeze any portions you won't be eating within that time. When you need to thaw something out, let it defrost in your fridge overnight and never on the counter because that can cause bacteria to begin to multiply. Moreover, if you're portioning out a pre-made salad, place a paper towel under the lettuce to soak up extra moisture and prevent it from getting wilted. The dressing should also be kept separate until you're ready to use it.
Although there are many meal prep hacks for home cooking, for a Costco shopper, ready-made meals are an excellent way to cut down on cooking time and save money. As you store your portions correctly, you can have a tasty meal waiting in the wings any day of the week.