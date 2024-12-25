Costco's Ready-To-Eat Meals Are A Gamechanger For Meal Prep

Costco is a one-stop shop for almost anything you can think of, from groceries and mattresses to computers and lawn furniture. While there are plenty of Costco shopping hacks to go around, one that doesn't get talked about enough is using the ready-to-eat meals for meal prep.

Meal prep can be a lifesaver, but making a ton of food and portioning it out for yourself takes time and effort that isn't always available. Enter Costco and its abundance of pre-made dishes that take a lot of the effort and guesswork out of meal planning. The key to this hack is to buy the ready-made dishes you like and then portion them out at home into single servings. Things like Rubbermaid's plastic containers are great for this, as they're both freezer and microwave-safe. Once you have portioned out the meals, you can store them in the fridge if you plan on eating them in a few days or in the freezer to keep them fresh for longer.

One thing that's really great about using Costco's ready-to-eat meals is that they always have a ton of variety to choose from. You can often find different types of soups, salads, pasta, and casseroles in the deli section that can easily be divided into individual portions that will last the week (or weeks if frozen). Speaking of, you can even freeze slices of your Costco pumpkin pie to keep as a sweet treat to enjoy with your prepped meals.