The McDonald's Location We Can Thank For Bringing Us The Apple Pie

McDonald's is known for many things, from the iconic Happy Meal with its rotating selection of collectible toys, to superior Sprite, to its eternally-broken McFlurry machines. Sadly, many a customer has been stymied in their quest for a sweet finish to their meal by the words, "I'm sorry, our ice cream machine is down." Thank goodness for the McDonald's apple pie, which relies on far less finicky machinery in order to make it into your hands.

Coming in at 230 calories, McDonalds' take on this all-American classic consists of American-grown apples, sugar, and a lattice crust. While it may not be quite up to grandma's standards, it's a reliable and palatable standby — and has been a company staple since 1968 (the same year McDonald's introduced the Big Mac). In fact, it was the first dessert featured on the national McDonald's menu. But eight years before the nationwide rollout, the apple pie was available at a single McDonald's franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee, owned by Litton Cochran.

Cochran's mother was a skilled baker who served him fried apple pies as an after-school snack. Cochran had such fond memories of this treat, he knew there was a place for them in his restaurant. In fact, Cochran's mother and sister were the original McDonald's pie bakers. However, it didn't take long until customers were ordering pies faster than they could be produced in this setting, and Cochran hired a commercial supplier before the McDonald's corporation took over.