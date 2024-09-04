McDonald's McFlurry Cups Are Getting Sustainable New Packaging

The new McFlurry packaging (and their discontinued spoons) reflect a growing trend for the fast food giant as it attempts to reduce waste. The new McFlurry packaging has already been introduced in Canada and Europe as a part of their initiative to reduce single-use plastic products. Ultimately, McDonald's plans to make sure all of its packaging products come from sources and materials that are renewable or recycled by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

In recent years, McDonald's has made many efforts to go green. For example, in 2021, the fast food chain changed its iconic and highly impactful Happy Meals by introducing cardboard toys. These toys encouraged children to construct the toys on their own while reducing the use of plastic. However, these toys did not replace the regular plastic toys, and many customers had little love for the eco-friendly kids' toys.

Let's hope that the new McFlurry packaging gets a warmer welcome from customers. In Canada, one TikTok user complained that the new fold-over "looks so messy" due to its lack of a plastic cap. However, the cups have held up well enough to become standard for most international locations, so the new cups might just come with an adjustment period.

Advertisement