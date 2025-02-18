How To Clean Your Butcher Block Countertops The Correct Way

If you're an avid home chef who's looking to upgrade their kitchen, you may want to consider installing butcher block countertops. Basically, this remodel turns all of your counter space into a cutting board, which can be a very exciting option for those who love to cook. Butcher block counters boast a couple of unique advantages: they're an inexpensive option, they give your kitchen a nice, natural look, and they're extremely practical. However, the catch is that these types of counters require a bit more TLC than other varieties. Without proper maintenance, your lovely new counters can quickly become a cesspool of bacteria.

The main obstacle when it comes to keeping butcher block counters clean is cross-contamination. Think about how often you place a glass of water or even your hand on the counters. Then, imagine that you were breaking down a chicken on that same spot a few hours before. Of course, this problem applies to all sorts of cooking surfaces, which is why it's important to know how to correctly clean and sanitize a cutting board. The only difference with butcher block countertops is that the cleaning is on a larger scale. But never fear, for with a bit of elbow grease and a commitment to hygiene, it's surprisingly easy to keep butcher block countertops nice and clean.