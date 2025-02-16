How To Remove Even The Peskiest Of Ketchup Stains From Your Countertop

Ketchup is America's most beloved condiment. Whether drizzled over a juicy hamburger or served as a side to a plate of crispy-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside french fries, it never lets you down. That is, until it ends up on your favorite shirt, or even worse, all over your brand-new kitchen counter.

Hailing from China — and shaped by quite a bizarre evolution – this classic condiment is among the trickiest to remove. But on the bright side, it leaves behind one of the 13 common food stains that can be easily cleaned using pantry ingredients. Of course, the best advice is to clean it straight away; the longer it sits on your countertop, the harder it is to remove. But let's face it, we can all get lazy sometimes and forget about our cleaning duties... until we realize the stains are completely dried and stuck.

The problem is that getting rid of the reddish mark ketchup leaves behind can become quite a struggle if left for too long. This is particularly important for countertops made from materials such as limestone and marble, which are extremely vulnerable to ketchup stains. Thankfully, combining some water and oxygen bleach – a chlorine-free stain remover — can be an effective method to tackle this issue.