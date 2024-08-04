Why It's Worth The Effort To Tie Your Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin is a melt-in-you-mouth entrée, thanks to its natural tenderness. Because this premium cut costs a pretty penny, the cook has every reason to do everything it takes to create an awe-inspiring spread. We're talking adequate seasoning, perfect searing, optimum roasting temperature, and just the right degree doneness for a beautiful pink interior. But before you perfect any of that, you've got to tie up that steak.

The beef tenderloin you bring home from the butcher doesn't usually look like the perfectly cylindrical roast tenderloin found in photos. The raw version is a long piece of meat that tapers on one end like a tail and bulges on the other end with flaps. Tying this cut of meat is how cooks transform it into that perfect log shape. The bound meat keeps its form without falling apart as it cooks in the oven. This allows you to carve out those cute, circular slices that'll impress everyone at the table.

Besides aesthetics, tying up beef tenderloin has a practical function: The acquired uniformity in shape and size allows the meat to cook evenly. Every section of your tenderloin heats up at the same rate so you can enjoy the same level of doneness in every bite. What's more, searing a uniformly shaped piece of meat is much easier than a formless cut and will result in perfect and equal browning all around.

