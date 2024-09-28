Gordon Ramsay's Last Meal Would Include One Of His Most Iconic Dishes

It's not exactly the most pleasant thing to think about, but there has likely been a time when you've contemplated what your last meal would be. Maybe it consists of your favorite fancy dinner paired with a nostalgic childhood treat. Or maybe it's an old family recipe prepared specifically by your grandmother. For celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, his last meal happens to include a dish of his own.

Regarded as one of the world's best chefs, Ramsay currently holds eight Michelin stars and is, himself, a star on a number of food-centric television shows. The chef's most famous dish, beef Wellington, has been a hit at several of his restaurants. And if it were up to him, it would also be his final meal. But that's just one part of what the renowned chef would include on his last menu — Ramsay's also adding a breakfast dish, a chicken dinner, and a burger from his favorite fast food chain, plus dessert.