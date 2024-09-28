Gordon Ramsay's Last Meal Would Include One Of His Most Iconic Dishes
It's not exactly the most pleasant thing to think about, but there has likely been a time when you've contemplated what your last meal would be. Maybe it consists of your favorite fancy dinner paired with a nostalgic childhood treat. Or maybe it's an old family recipe prepared specifically by your grandmother. For celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, his last meal happens to include a dish of his own.
Regarded as one of the world's best chefs, Ramsay currently holds eight Michelin stars and is, himself, a star on a number of food-centric television shows. The chef's most famous dish, beef Wellington, has been a hit at several of his restaurants. And if it were up to him, it would also be his final meal. But that's just one part of what the renowned chef would include on his last menu — Ramsay's also adding a breakfast dish, a chicken dinner, and a burger from his favorite fast food chain, plus dessert.
Gordon Ramsay's last meal is actually several meals
We get it, it's hard to choose just one favorite food. In Ramsay's case, he describes a whole slew of them. "My last meal would be a full English breakfast, butter chicken, chicken wings, and an In-N-Out burger," he told Mythical Kitchen — but he didn't stop there. "Beef Wellington with a delicious Monkey 47 gin and tonic," he added. "And then finally, a delicious sticky toffee pudding [and] deep-fried Mars bar for dessert."
The breakfast alone would likely be enough to leave him full, but when it's your last meal, you might as well dig into a few favorites. The beef Wellington, which is easy to elevate but tricky to make, is Ramsay's signature dish. It consists of a seared beef filet wrapped in a layer of mushroom paste and ham, then wrapped once more inside of puff pastry. It's baked until golden brown and served with a reduced red wine sauce on the side. If you've ever had beef Wellington, then you know it's last-meal worthy. Although Ramsay didn't clarify if his last meal items were listed in the particular order in which he'd eat them, we have to assume he'd save the most room for his own dish.