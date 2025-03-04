The Favorite Breakfasts Of 14 Celebrity Chefs

Breakfast is the ultimate equalizer. Whether you're a home cook or a world-renowned celebrity chef, everyone needs something to start the day off right. But do culinary geniuses have a different take on the first meal of the day? Do they whip up decadent restaurant-quality breakfast dishes like you see them making on popular cooking shows, or do they opt for something a little more pedestrian like toast or oatmeal? Well, that really depends on the chef. Some celebrity chefs keep it minimal, while others take breakfast as seriously as their dinner menus.

You might be surprised to learn that several star chefs are quite sensible when it comes to their breakfast choices. Many stick to easy-to-make meals or healthy eats like fruit with yogurt and nutrient-packed juices. Some chefs opt for classic dishes that transport them back to their childhood, and others love to start the day off with hearty and indulgent meals. The truth is that culinary stars' breakfast choices are as diverse as the shows they host. If you're curious to know what food experts love to eat when they wake up, these are 14 celebrity chefs' favorite breakfasts.