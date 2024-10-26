Why These Breakfast Foods Always Taste Better At Restaurants

Nothing sets the tone for your day quite like breakfast. Whether it's homemade flapjacks with all the trimmings on a lazy Sunday morning or your favorite Starbucks sandwich on the go, there's no dismissing the impact that first meal can have. But for all the breakfast and brunch recipes you try at home, some days you just have to admit that you can't crack it quite like your local breakfast spot — maybe you can't get your cinnamon rolls quite as soft or you can't get your flapjacks quite as fluffy.

Restaurants have a knack for making the best meal of the day even better, but you don't have to let that take away from your culinary experience at home. Small adjustments to your home-cooked breakfasts can make all the difference, whether it's adding a pinch of salt to your waffle batter to enhance the sweetness, opting for high-quality ingredients like 100% butter or farm-fresh eggs for an unbeatable texture in your baked goods, or tweaking your cooking processes.

With some insider knowledge and a little practice, you can enhance any breakfast dish because many hacks and techniques used in restaurants can be mastered in your own home. With these tips from the pros, you'll discover why certain breakfast foods taste so good at restaurants and learn some techniques for achieving similar results from the familiarity of your own kitchen (well, almost).