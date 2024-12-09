The Simple Cocktail That Pairs Perfectly With Whiskey

With its rough-and-tumble reputation and burning effects, it's no wonder that some people find whiskeys, including bourbon, a bit intimidating to drink straight. Whiskey cocktail recipes like the Kentucky sunrise or bourbon bramble make the spirit friendlier to the throat and tongue, but for an inexperienced whiskey drinker, the thought of even mixing up a cocktail made with the spirit may sound intimidating. The solution to this dilemma is simpler than would-be whiskey drinkers might think: soda — more specifically, flavored sodas instead of the clear, nearly flavorless stuff that comes out of the bar gun.

The mixology suggestion here involves the kinds of sodas you'd use to make drinks like a Shirley Temple with. As Adam Edwards, the National Brand Ambassador for Heaven's Door, explained to Chowhound, "I'm a huge fan of bourbon and ginger ale (basically a Kentucky Mule without the lime). It's less sugar than soft drinks, and pairs extremely well with most whiskeys."

Edwards is on to something with this soda-spirit combination. The crisp and refreshing sweetness of ginger ale, America's oldest soda, brings balance to the burn of the whiskey. Called a highball, drink lovers have paired whiskey and some kind of soda together since the late 19th century. (However, no one knows who originally borrowed the term from railroad terminology, which meant the train on the tracks has been given authorization to leave the station, and applied it to cocktails.) Ginger ale just happens to be the specific soda in question here.