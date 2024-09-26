The Perfect Spritz To Sip As The Weather Gets Colder
A spritz typically conjures images of sunshine, aperitivo hour Italian cocktails, and if you're feeling especially dreamy, drinking on the beach. Undoubtedly, with its refreshing nature, the cocktail style delights when it's hot. Nevertheless, once the sky turns gray and temperatures drop, that's not necessarily a sign to stop crafting the drink. Instead, it's time to shift around some ingredients and discover new takes on the style.
Thankfully, we have exclusive help from Sabato Sagaria, beverage director of Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality Group, which manages several New York City restaurants. He cites that spritzes are "adaptable to almost any amaro," which means crafting a fall riff is all about changing up the liqueur. With several hundreds to choose from, you're spoiled for choice — so much so, it can be overwhelming.
For when sweater weather just kicks in, Sagaria recommends choosing "Amari with a bit more depth but still lean into burnt citrus notes." One of his candidates is Averna, which comes with notes of bitter orange melded with herbs. And once winter settles and it gets properly chilly, "look to Northern Italy for inspiration," Sagaria suggests. Cynar's complex bitter, vegetal, sweet and smoky flavor– famously with artichoke as an ingredient — is one such example. These bottles are the tip of the iceberg; many more amari will delight when it's chilly.
Turn to bolder liqueurs for colder weather
Spritzes hail from Northern Italy and are enjoyed as an aperitif rather than digestif. As a result, they're built to be light and refreshing, founded on a typical formula of sparkling wine, the liqueur of choice, and soda water for drinkability. Popular candidates like the delectable Aperol spritz (which you're likely making incorrectly) offer fruity sweetness with just a tinge of bitterness for the summer sun. However, since amari can be made with ingredients like bark, spices, flowers, citrus, and grape brandy, bolder bottles are a great fit for winter.
Nevertheless, not every amaro is meant to be sipped in spritz form, which is why Sagaria's bottle recommendations are so helpful. For fall vibes, he cites Meletti as an excellent option. It's traditionally enjoyed after a meal, with a decadent almost chocolate-like flavor, contrasted with saffron and anise notes. In the spritz formula, it's still rich and reminiscent of dessert — an enticing selection for the fall.
Plus, there are similar options to explore that aren't amari, like Carpano Antica, which Sagaria recommends for winter. This beloved vermouth has a rich and velvety feel, with notes of spice, citrus, and chocolate — a mix built for the holidays. Yet all the while, it has an incredible flavor that can occupy a bigger ratio in spritzes without overpowering. In sampling such complex, yet still easy-drinking liqueurs, you'll find your perfect spritz for cold weather.