The Perfect Spritz To Sip As The Weather Gets Colder

A spritz typically conjures images of sunshine, aperitivo hour Italian cocktails, and if you're feeling especially dreamy, drinking on the beach. Undoubtedly, with its refreshing nature, the cocktail style delights when it's hot. Nevertheless, once the sky turns gray and temperatures drop, that's not necessarily a sign to stop crafting the drink. Instead, it's time to shift around some ingredients and discover new takes on the style.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we have exclusive help from Sabato Sagaria, beverage director of Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality Group, which manages several New York City restaurants. He cites that spritzes are "adaptable to almost any amaro," which means crafting a fall riff is all about changing up the liqueur. With several hundreds to choose from, you're spoiled for choice — so much so, it can be overwhelming.

For when sweater weather just kicks in, Sagaria recommends choosing "Amari with a bit more depth but still lean into burnt citrus notes." One of his candidates is Averna, which comes with notes of bitter orange melded with herbs. And once winter settles and it gets properly chilly, "look to Northern Italy for inspiration," Sagaria suggests. Cynar's complex bitter, vegetal, sweet and smoky flavor– famously with artichoke as an ingredient — is one such example. These bottles are the tip of the iceberg; many more amari will delight when it's chilly.

Advertisement