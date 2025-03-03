Walmart Plus Vs Costco: Which Membership Has The Best Benefits?
To get the most out of your shopping experience, sometimes it pays to have a membership. Some stores even require it, such as Costco, the members-only warehouse. In general, purchasing a membership to a superstore provides benefits that are meant to make your life easier (like free delivery) and save you money on everything from gas and groceries to insurance and travel. Big-box retailers Costco and Walmart both offer memberships with a variety of benefits; some of which you've heard of, while others are lesser-known. But when it comes to which store has the best benefits, the answer depends on what type of services and savings you're looking for.
As far as price and membership options, both stores offer plans to fit your budget. Walmart is the largest grocery chain in the U.S. and offers Walmart+ for $12.95 per month or $98 annually, plus taxes. The superstore also offers Walmart+ Assist which provides memberships at half the cost to individuals who qualify for certain government assistance programs (like WIC, SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, and others). Walmart+ members can also subscribe to Walmart+ InHome, which provides extra delivery benefits for an additional $7 per month or $40 annually.
Meanwhile, Costco offers a Gold Star membership for $65 annually, plus tax, or an Executive membership for $130 annually, which includes an annual 2% reward on purchases and additional savings on services. Do yourself a favor and check out a guide to the things you need to know before buying a Costco membership.
In-store vs remote benefits
A major difference between the big-box retailers' memberships is that Costco offers in-store benefits to its members, while Walmart+ is more centered on remote benefits. Therefore, if you're interested in saving time and money from home, Walmart+ might be the way to go. On the other hand, if you prefer buying items in bulk, scoring in-store deals and unique finds — and partaking in occasional bougie Costco caviar samples — Costco is the better option.
Like Amazon, Walmart+ provides free delivery and shipping with no minimum order, including pharmacy delivery. And, if you loathe returning items to the store, you'll love the Walmart+ return-from-home program. Simply start a return online, schedule a pick up time, and hand the item to the Walmart delivery driver who will return it to the store for you. Hate putting your groceries away? Walmart+ InHome memberships provide free unlimited deliveries to your garage, kitchen, or fridge by Walmart employees (tips included in the price). Walmart+ members also receive savings of up to 10 cents per gallon on gas at over 13,000 gas stations.
Meanwhile, Costco members often rave about the store's food court, the in-house bakery and deli (Especially the $4.99 Costco rotisserie chicken), and of course Costco's free samples which can be found throughout the warehouse. In addition to discounts on bulk groceries and household items, many Costco locations also have in-house pharmacies, optical centers, and tire shops for your convenience. You'll also receive member-exclusive prices at the pump thanks to the gas stations located at most Costco warehouses.
Even more membership perks
Both Walmart and Costco offer additional membership perks that might not be the primary reason for joining, but are beneficial nonetheless. For instance, Walmart+ includes free subscriptions to Paramount+ (ad-supported) and Pawp, an online pet care service that provides 24/7 access to veterinary professionals. Fast food fans will also be happy to know that Walmart+ members receive a 25% discount on daily digital orders at Burger King.
On the other hand, Costco partners with a wide variety of businesses to provide discounts to its loyal shoppers. Members can receive discounted home and auto insurance through CONNECT by American Family Insurance, a 15% discount on pet insurance through Figo, savings on Primo Water bottled water delivery service, and Budget truck rental.
In addition to these extra perks, the big-box retailers both offer savings on travel and auto care, although Costco's programs are a bit more robust. Walmart+ members who book a trip through its travel program (powered by Expedia) can receive 2% in Walmart Cash on airfare and 5% back on hotel reservations. Its auto program includes free flat repair and road hazard warranty with tires purchased through the auto center. Meanwhile, Costco has a substantial travel program offering savings on domestic and international vacation packages, cruises, and theme park packages. Its auto program includes hassle-free, pre-arranged prices on vehicles, as well as parts and service discounts through participating dealers and auto care centers. Whether you choose Walmart or Costco, you'll get a lot of bang for your buck at these big-box retailers.