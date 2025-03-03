Walmart Plus Vs Costco: Which Membership Has The Best Benefits?

To get the most out of your shopping experience, sometimes it pays to have a membership. Some stores even require it, such as Costco, the members-only warehouse. In general, purchasing a membership to a superstore provides benefits that are meant to make your life easier (like free delivery) and save you money on everything from gas and groceries to insurance and travel. Big-box retailers Costco and Walmart both offer memberships with a variety of benefits; some of which you've heard of, while others are lesser-known. But when it comes to which store has the best benefits, the answer depends on what type of services and savings you're looking for.

As far as price and membership options, both stores offer plans to fit your budget. Walmart is the largest grocery chain in the U.S. and offers Walmart+ for $12.95 per month or $98 annually, plus taxes. The superstore also offers Walmart+ Assist which provides memberships at half the cost to individuals who qualify for certain government assistance programs (like WIC, SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, and others). Walmart+ members can also subscribe to Walmart+ InHome, which provides extra delivery benefits for an additional $7 per month or $40 annually.

Meanwhile, Costco offers a Gold Star membership for $65 annually, plus tax, or an Executive membership for $130 annually, which includes an annual 2% reward on purchases and additional savings on services. Do yourself a favor and check out a guide to the things you need to know before buying a Costco membership.