The Bougie Costco Sample To Keep An Eye Out For

Not only is Costco renowned for its spacious warehouses and amazing prices, but the grocery store chain is also full of hidden gems. From hard-to-find tropical fruit like rambutans to $2,000 bourbon for a much cheaper price, there's little that Costco doesn't have. Sometimes certain locations have great items that can't be found elsewhere, like rare wines at one particular California Costco, meaning die-hard customers may really have to hunt for these hidden treasures.

The only thing better than rare purchases at Costco is rare samples, and one is highly coveted for its high price tag: caviar. In late January 2025, samples of the expensive fish roe were spotted in a Pleasanton, California Costco and posted to Reddit. Caviar samples were also seen in warehouses (and, of course, posted to Reddit) back in December 2024, which has led to surging interest in the prized sample.

Considering that caviar at Costco typically costs $54 or more, sampling this item for free is quite a treat. Sadly, the exact timing, amount, and method of serving caviar samples is up to chance, so if you see it, don't hesitate to snag it.