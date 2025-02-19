The Bougie Costco Sample To Keep An Eye Out For
Not only is Costco renowned for its spacious warehouses and amazing prices, but the grocery store chain is also full of hidden gems. From hard-to-find tropical fruit like rambutans to $2,000 bourbon for a much cheaper price, there's little that Costco doesn't have. Sometimes certain locations have great items that can't be found elsewhere, like rare wines at one particular California Costco, meaning die-hard customers may really have to hunt for these hidden treasures.
The only thing better than rare purchases at Costco is rare samples, and one is highly coveted for its high price tag: caviar. In late January 2025, samples of the expensive fish roe were spotted in a Pleasanton, California Costco and posted to Reddit. Caviar samples were also seen in warehouses (and, of course, posted to Reddit) back in December 2024, which has led to surging interest in the prized sample.
Considering that caviar at Costco typically costs $54 or more, sampling this item for free is quite a treat. Sadly, the exact timing, amount, and method of serving caviar samples is up to chance, so if you see it, don't hesitate to snag it.
Caviar at Costco
Costco carries several caviar products and has been known on occasion to offer samples from multiple brands. Plaza Osetra caviar has been used for samples, as well as Tsar Nicoulai caviar. The latter is especially coveted, given that a 2-ounce jar can cost $130 online. One person on Reddit noted that in stores, a 3-ounce jar had a $99 price tag.
Regardless of the specific type of caviar Costco uses, it's still quite a prize to receive caviar for free while strolling the aisles. The method of presentation varies, too. Some customers reported receiving caviar laid on top of a wavy, kettle-cooked potato chip with a little crème fraiche, though many have noted that this is a highly unusual way to serve caviar.
Others have seen the caviar served on top of blinis, which resemble miniature pancakes. These little doughy discs are actually a more traditional vehicle for serving the luxury item. Costco caviar samples have been found in other locations, but overall, California does appear to be a more likely place to find these samples.