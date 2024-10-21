All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Secrets You Never Wanted To Know

A crowded all-you-can-eat buffet can be one of the most frustrating dining experiences out there. You're battling the crowds, food and utensils may be running low, and the noise level is just about high enough to make you lose your appetite. But a busy buffet can actually be a good thing for customers, at least in one key way. Danny Bendas tells us, "When buffets are busy, the product is fresh, of great quality, and is 'turned over' very quickly." On the other hand, if business is slow, many buffet owners will leave foods and sauces out for longer than they should be, to save money.

An easy way to spot whether or not a buffet is regularly changing out its offerings, Bendas says, is to check for "crusty edges" on the food pans. Crusty edges or a skin that's formed on top of a sauce or liquid is a sign that it's been left out too long. Even fruit is something to be wary of at a buffet, if it's been sitting there for too long. The best way to be sure the food is fresh at your buffet of choice is to go at peak hours, when everything will have to be regularly replenished. "I rarely visit a buffet when it's not busy," Bendas mentions. If you can't go then, or simply don't want to battle the crowds, a good tip is to go for the popular items, because the rest has likely been sitting out for a while.