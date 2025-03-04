What Sets Wagyu Beef Tallow Apart From Regular Beef Tallow?
If you are a meat eater, you have likely heard of Wagyu beef and its special qualities. The meat is considered superior to other forms of beef as it is derived from just four different breeds of Japanese cattle. The breeds all have a high fat content within the muscle, called intramuscular fat. Wagyu beef is known for its juicy texture that Nick Solares, brand ambassador for Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, once described as "a velvety lushness" while chatting with Chowhound. The high-fat level found in the cattle lends itself to a unique, buttery umami flavor that is complemented by a hint of sweetness. The quality of the meat comes with a high price tag. The cattle itself can retail for about $30,000, while the price of the meat typically costs about $50 to $150 per pound. However, Wagyu beef is not hard to find and can even be purchased at Costco.
With all the different qualities between Wagyu beef and regular beef, how does that affect its byproducts? Beef tallow, known as beef drippings, is a fatty substance derived from the fat around the organs of cattle. It takes a liquid form once heated, but is solid at room temperature. The product is versatile and can be used as an oil when cooking or to add flavor to various recipes. Wagyu tallow differs from regular tallow in the same way that Wagyu beef differs from regular beef. The special product dials up the flavor to offer a unique experience and taste.
How to use Wagyu beef tallow
Wagyu beef tallow can be used in the same ways you use regular tallow. However, it is important to note that the product carries a unique umami flavor unlike regular tallow that may affect the taste of recipes. Cooking with beef tallow used to be more common than it is today. In fact, McDonalds cooked their French fries in the substance prior to 1990. But the ingredient became less common after being linked to increases in cardiovascular issues and deaths. That said, beef tallow is typically okay to be used in moderation, and may even add nutrients to your diet as it contains vitamins A, D, K, and E.
Beef tallow has a high smoke point, which makes it perfect for frying and roasting. Given the product's signature taste, consider using it with ingredients that will allow its flavor to shine rather than distract from it. Wagyu beef tallow can add a rich flavor to roasted potatoes and vegetables. Additionally, beef tallow can be used as a substitute for butter when making pie crusts. However, in regards to the taste, it is best used in savory recipes, like for pot pies. Its high fat content may result in an extra flaky crust. The flavor will also shine when incorporated into a roux and gravy. While some people use beef tallow for frying pastries and oiling the griddle for pancakes, it is recommended to avoid Wagyu beef tallow in those methods due to its earthy taste.