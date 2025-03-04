What Sets Wagyu Beef Tallow Apart From Regular Beef Tallow?

If you are a meat eater, you have likely heard of Wagyu beef and its special qualities. The meat is considered superior to other forms of beef as it is derived from just four different breeds of Japanese cattle. The breeds all have a high fat content within the muscle, called intramuscular fat. Wagyu beef is known for its juicy texture that Nick Solares, brand ambassador for Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, once described as "a velvety lushness" while chatting with Chowhound. The high-fat level found in the cattle lends itself to a unique, buttery umami flavor that is complemented by a hint of sweetness. The quality of the meat comes with a high price tag. The cattle itself can retail for about $30,000, while the price of the meat typically costs about $50 to $150 per pound. However, Wagyu beef is not hard to find and can even be purchased at Costco.

With all the different qualities between Wagyu beef and regular beef, how does that affect its byproducts? Beef tallow, known as beef drippings, is a fatty substance derived from the fat around the organs of cattle. It takes a liquid form once heated, but is solid at room temperature. The product is versatile and can be used as an oil when cooking or to add flavor to various recipes. Wagyu tallow differs from regular tallow in the same way that Wagyu beef differs from regular beef. The special product dials up the flavor to offer a unique experience and taste.