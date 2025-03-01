For Perfectly Fluffy Frozen Biscuits, Break Out The Air Fryer
It feels like there are very few holdouts when it comes to the air fryer phenomenon. Thanks to their compact design and quick cooking process, air fryers have become a go-to device for easy baking. If you're still a little hesitant to hit "purchase" on the model sitting in your digital shopping cart, it might help to know the trendy gadget cooks up the fluffiest frozen biscuits. Canned biscuits are a convenient, versatile staple, but now you can trick breakfast guests by making them taste like they were made from scratch.
For the best canned biscuits, you should always skip the oven. Biscuits come out of the air fryer with a buttery, airy center and a craveable golden brown crust. Air fryers have a way of giving foods that perfect crisp, thanks to the device's even heat-circulation. You can even use an air fryer to make effortless canned biscuit desserts like sweet, flaky donuts.
The best biscuits are baked in the air fryer
Count quick weekday biscuits among the air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Because of their size, air fryers work wonderfully when you want to serve up small batches of your favorite bake. Plus, they keep cakes and breads light and moist. If you've got a craving for biscuits, skip the ordeal of making them from scratch. For pillowy perfect biscuits with an evenly browned exterior pull out the air fryer.
Pre-made biscuit dough is effortless and cooks up in no time in the air fryer. Bake frozen biscuits in a preheated basket until golden, turning them over midway through. Cook time will depend on your device, but they should be hot and ready for butter in less than 15 minutes. Slather finished biscuits with jam or marmalade, slice them for mini sliders, or make a breakfast sandwich layered with the works (good enough to rival the best breakfast sandwich).