For Perfectly Fluffy Frozen Biscuits, Break Out The Air Fryer

Count quick weekday biscuits among the air fryer hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Because of their size, air fryers work wonderfully when you want to serve up small batches of your favorite bake. Plus, they keep cakes and breads light and moist. If you've got a craving for biscuits, skip the ordeal of making them from scratch. For pillowy perfect biscuits with an evenly browned exterior pull out the air fryer.

Pre-made biscuit dough is effortless and cooks up in no time in the air fryer. Bake frozen biscuits in a preheated basket until golden, turning them over midway through. Cook time will depend on your device, but they should be hot and ready for butter in less than 15 minutes. Slather finished biscuits with jam or marmalade, slice them for mini sliders, or make a breakfast sandwich layered with the works (good enough to rival the best breakfast sandwich).