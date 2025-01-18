The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich, Hands Down

There are plenty of ways to make a breakfast sandwich. You can serve the signature egg, cheese, and sausage patty on toast, an English muffin, a bagel, or even a croissant. Perhaps you can get inventive and put the ingredients on delicious French toast or a hot dog bun. Many fast food establishments offer fresh takes on the delightful meal. During the morning hours, you can get steak, eggs, and cheese on a flatbread at Subway or a breakfast Crunchwrap with hash browns, sausage, cheese, and eggs at Taco Bell. The fun array of options calls for a need to try them all and rank them, which is exactly what Chowhound did.

To determine the best fast food breakfast sandwich, we ranked breakfast sandwiches from 11 different fast food restaurants, including Burger King, Sonic, and Carl's Jr. We evaluated each sandwich on the ingredient preparation and how it tasted in its entirety, awarding bonus points to the ones that reinvented the common flavors, which helped the winning sandwich shoot to the top.

Of all the morning meals, Chowhound placed the breakfast burger at Carl's Jr. at the top of the list, only narrowly beating Chick-fil-A's chicken, egg, and cheese biscuit. This breakfast sandwich is unlike the others we tried as it contains a beef patty. The burger is joined by bacon, egg, American cheese, hash browns, and ketchup on a hamburger bun. Not only did it win us over based on taste and uniqueness, but gave us a newfound appreciation for ketchup on breakfast sandwiches.