Canned Biscuits And An Air Fryer Are The Secret To Effortless Desserts
Life is full of simple pleasures, and opening a can of biscuits by banging it against the counter is certainly one of those. Donuts are another of life's simple pleasures. So why not combine the two?
Making desserts with canned biscuits is easier than you think. The buttery flavor and flaky texture of the biscuits make them especially good for making donuts, whether they're covered in cinnamon sugar or chocolate. No matter what kind of donuts you make, there are two non-negotiable things you'll need: canned biscuits and an air fryer.
The next step is to decide what kind of donuts you want to make. To make "conventional"-looking donuts (with a hole in the middle), simply keep the biscuits as they are out of the tube and make a hole in the middle; just be sure the hole is big enough (about an inch across). To make donut holes, use kitchen scissors/a sharp knife or your hands to cut/rip the biscuits into small chunks. Then, either leave them as they are or shape them into balls. Next, line your air fryer and spray it with a healthy coat of oil. For the large donuts, set your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through (until golden brown). For the donut holes, set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes (until golden brown).
Toppings and customization
Since this is a simpler recipe, you may want to spice up the dough of the biscuits before you even get to the toppings. If you want to make a chocolatey donut, try mixing some crushed Oreos or mini chocolate chips into the biscuit dough before frying. Or, you could try adding chopped freeze-dried blueberries or strawberries into the dough for a vibrant fruit flavor.
As for toppings, the possibilities are pretty much endless. For a classic, Simpson-esque donut, simply top your full-size donuts with a bright pink icing (which could be vanilla or fruity flavored) and rainbow sprinkles. Or, you could go for the full colorful route and top the icing with Fruity Pebbles cereal. If you decide to go for chocolate flavors, try covering your donut in a chocolate glaze or drizzle, and sprinkling it with crushed Oreos, mini M&Ms, or chocolate sprinkles.
Cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar are your best bets when it comes to the donut holes. When the donuts first come out of the fryer, give them a minute to rest, then shake them in a bowl or baggie with your preferred coating. If that's not your thing, you could also make some delicious dipping sauces, such as this 4-ingredient strawberry sauce, for a flavor boost. If there are any left over, be sure to use this trick to store the donuts overnight. Whatever you do, be sure to try this canned biscuit and air fryer hack next time you want a quick and easy dessert.