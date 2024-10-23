Canned Biscuits And An Air Fryer Are The Secret To Effortless Desserts

Life is full of simple pleasures, and opening a can of biscuits by banging it against the counter is certainly one of those. Donuts are another of life's simple pleasures. So why not combine the two?

Making desserts with canned biscuits is easier than you think. The buttery flavor and flaky texture of the biscuits make them especially good for making donuts, whether they're covered in cinnamon sugar or chocolate. No matter what kind of donuts you make, there are two non-negotiable things you'll need: canned biscuits and an air fryer.

The next step is to decide what kind of donuts you want to make. To make "conventional"-looking donuts (with a hole in the middle), simply keep the biscuits as they are out of the tube and make a hole in the middle; just be sure the hole is big enough (about an inch across). To make donut holes, use kitchen scissors/a sharp knife or your hands to cut/rip the biscuits into small chunks. Then, either leave them as they are or shape them into balls. Next, line your air fryer and spray it with a healthy coat of oil. For the large donuts, set your air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through (until golden brown). For the donut holes, set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes (until golden brown).