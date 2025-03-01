The Science Behind Why Some People Think Carbonated Drinks Taste Better
From seltzers and sparkling water to beer and sparkling wine, who doesn't like a refreshing glass of bubbles? Interestingly, there is a fascinating science behind the appeal of carbonated beverages over still drinks for some tasters, and it involves a complex interplay of chemistry, biology, and individual sensory perception. Research from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research revealed that when carbon dioxide dissolves in liquid, it creates carbonic acid that interacts with an enzyme called carbonic anhydrase 4 on our taste buds' sour-sensing cells. This creates both a distinct taste and a unique sensory experience. Contrary to previous thought, the characteristic tingling sensation from drinking bubbly beverages comes from the combination of somatosensory (perception of various degrees of touch and pressure) input and its effect on taste.
Individual taste sensitivity may also play a role in carbonation preferences, as those with higher sensitivity to sour tastes may experience carbonation more intensely. There is also a psychological association of carbonated beverages with refreshment and pleasure, enhanced by the fact that manufacturers carefully balance carbonation levels with other flavors in fizzy drinks. This balance gets disrupted when the drink goes flat, particularly in sweet sodas, which become overly sweet when lacking the offsetting effects of the carbonation. However, if you choose to hydrate yourself with sparkling water over still water, you can redeem your flat sparkling water with a simple, yet effective baking soda hack!
The history and evolution of carbonated beverages
The story of carbonated beverages dates back to the late 18th century when chemist Joseph Priestley sought to help English sailors commonly plagued by scurvy, a Vitamin C deficiency. To do so, he created artificially carbonated water by infusing water with carbon dioxide, intending to mimic the purported therapeutic effects of natural sparkling water, which was believed to be a health tonic. While his creation never prevented scurvy as intended (given that sparkling water lacks Vitamin C), it laid the foundation for the modern carbonated beverage industry.
The commercialization of carbonated drinks began in 1783 when Jacob Schweppes developed a method for mass production. A significant milestone came in the 1800s when companies began bottling carbonated beverages for sale and introducing flavors to their drinks. Early technological challenges were evident. At the time, carbonated beverages could only be stored in bottles since the pressure would cause cans to explode during storage. With today's modern technology, we are pampered with devices like SodaStream, so we can enjoy a fizzy refreshment, including sparkling wine, from the comfort of our homes.
Over time, carbonated beverages evolved from medicinal tonics to popular refreshments. Today, the industry continues to evolve, as we are graced with more bubbly beverages on grocery shelves, from kombucha, probiotic drinks, varieties of flavored sparkling waters, subtly effervescent sparkling wines and champagnes, and more — plenty of options to bring liquid sparkle into your lives.