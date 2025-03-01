The Science Behind Why Some People Think Carbonated Drinks Taste Better

From seltzers and sparkling water to beer and sparkling wine, who doesn't like a refreshing glass of bubbles? Interestingly, there is a fascinating science behind the appeal of carbonated beverages over still drinks for some tasters, and it involves a complex interplay of chemistry, biology, and individual sensory perception. Research from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research revealed that when carbon dioxide dissolves in liquid, it creates carbonic acid that interacts with an enzyme called carbonic anhydrase 4 on our taste buds' sour-sensing cells. This creates both a distinct taste and a unique sensory experience. Contrary to previous thought, the characteristic tingling sensation from drinking bubbly beverages comes from the combination of somatosensory (perception of various degrees of touch and pressure) input and its effect on taste.

Individual taste sensitivity may also play a role in carbonation preferences, as those with higher sensitivity to sour tastes may experience carbonation more intensely. There is also a psychological association of carbonated beverages with refreshment and pleasure, enhanced by the fact that manufacturers carefully balance carbonation levels with other flavors in fizzy drinks. This balance gets disrupted when the drink goes flat, particularly in sweet sodas, which become overly sweet when lacking the offsetting effects of the carbonation. However, if you choose to hydrate yourself with sparkling water over still water, you can redeem your flat sparkling water with a simple, yet effective baking soda hack!