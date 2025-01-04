Don't Settle For Flat Sparkling Water — Just Use A Little Science

A great alternative to plain water to stay hydrated, sparkling water has become a household staple. But, is there a way to bring the fizz back after it goes flat? It certainly is annoying when you realize that those once-refreshing bubbles have disappeared from your bottle just days after you opened it. If you find yourself in a similar situation, don't lose hope.

The simple trick is to reintroduce some carbon dioxide, and you can easily do this at home. When added to water under pressure, carbon dioxide reacts to produce carbonic acid (H₂CO₃), which helps it dissolve and form those small bubbles we all love so much. But it gradually escapes the water, especially when exposed to higher temperatures. A great way to bring back those bubbles is by adding a bit of club soda or baking soda. You might wonder, is drinking water with baking soda safe? Absolutely! Baking soda is harmless in small quantities and immediately revives your sparkling water. But that's just the beginning. There's so much more you can do to recarbonate it.