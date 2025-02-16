The Iconic Store-Bought Frozen Pizza We Think Is The Worst

There are few frozen meals as crowd-pleasing, timeless, and varied as frozen pizza. Having one in your freezer for last-minute meals or late-night cravings is always a good idea, but not every frozen pizza is up to par, even for a low-cost, low-effort snack. That's why Chowhound embarked on a pizza-tasting journey to establish a definitive ranking of store-bought frozen pizza brands so that you can choose the best of the best, and avoid the worst.

Totino's may be your go-to for those beloved pizza rolls, but their frozen pepperoni pie? We can't give it as much love. Whether you remember Totino's Party Pizza from childhood sleepovers or as a snack from broke college days, it's a freezer aisle staple. But nostalgia alone can't save this classic from the harsh reality of modern taste tests. In our ranking of 16 store-bought pizzas, Totino's landed dead last.

So, what exactly makes a great frozen pizza, and where does Totino's miss the mark? When evaluating frozen pizzas, key factors include a well-balanced crust that isn't too flimsy or too dense, a sauce that brings the right blend of tangy and savory flavors, a cheese that melts into gooey goodness, and toppings that are generous and well-distributed. The best frozen pizzas manage to check most, if not all, of these boxes. Unfortunately, Totino's falls short across the board.