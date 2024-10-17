What Is The Worst Frozen Pizza At Costco? Sadly, Their Own

Sometimes you just need a quick, easy dinner. As simple as preheating the oven and opening a box, frozen pizza is perfect for when you want a bite to eat but are short on time or energy. Ideally, though, it should be delicious. After all, if you're not up for making a meal, you could probably use a treat for the tastebuds. But not all pre-made pizzas are created equal. Some get a deservedly bad rep for being disappointing, even at Costco.

Members of the massive retail chain are well aware that it sells an array of frozen foods worth stocking up on, including at least one brand of frozen pizzas. Unfortunately for the company, though, that honor doesn't belong to Kirkland Signature. In fact, you might want to skip Costco's store brand frozen pizza in favor of other options. We have it on good authority that it's not the tastiest.

On a mission to sample popular products on behalf of the masses, Chowhound's own Kyle Grace Mills tried and ranked the frozen pizzas available at Costco. She came to a conclusion that might surprise some avid Costco fans: the Kirkland frozen pepperoni pizza is the worst of the bunch. It's not without its merits, as Mills notes that the savory pie is super affordable — $13.49 gets you four pizzas — and Costco doesn't skimp on the pepperoni. However, the product falls off in the flavor department, particularly when compared with the other frozen pizzas sold at the store.