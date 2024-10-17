What Is The Worst Frozen Pizza At Costco? Sadly, Their Own
Sometimes you just need a quick, easy dinner. As simple as preheating the oven and opening a box, frozen pizza is perfect for when you want a bite to eat but are short on time or energy. Ideally, though, it should be delicious. After all, if you're not up for making a meal, you could probably use a treat for the tastebuds. But not all pre-made pizzas are created equal. Some get a deservedly bad rep for being disappointing, even at Costco.
Members of the massive retail chain are well aware that it sells an array of frozen foods worth stocking up on, including at least one brand of frozen pizzas. Unfortunately for the company, though, that honor doesn't belong to Kirkland Signature. In fact, you might want to skip Costco's store brand frozen pizza in favor of other options. We have it on good authority that it's not the tastiest.
On a mission to sample popular products on behalf of the masses, Chowhound's own Kyle Grace Mills tried and ranked the frozen pizzas available at Costco. She came to a conclusion that might surprise some avid Costco fans: the Kirkland frozen pepperoni pizza is the worst of the bunch. It's not without its merits, as Mills notes that the savory pie is super affordable — $13.49 gets you four pizzas — and Costco doesn't skimp on the pepperoni. However, the product falls off in the flavor department, particularly when compared with the other frozen pizzas sold at the store.
Why Costco's frozen pepperoni pizza doesn't stand out
As with plenty of other products, the standards for frozen pizza sold at Costco are pretty high. That's partly why Kirkland Signature pepperoni pizza is more of a miss than a hit. Each option was evaluated for flavor and texture based on the big three: sauce, toppings, and crust. Appearance and value were also considered, but weren't quite as important to the overall eating experience.
With plenty of cheese and pepperoni, Costco's store brand frozen pepperoni pizza certainly comes out of the oven looking like the savory pie, but its taste is pretty standard. Nothing about its flavor or texture really stand out as special. The crust turns out crisp but not particularly flavorful, and the sauce and toppings aren't anything to write home about in terms of seasoning.
Mills recommends it as a budget-friendly option that kids will probably enjoy, but might leave adults wanting something more thrilling. And considering some of the other frozen pizzas available at Costco — which feature multiple types of cheese, richer sauces, or remarkably high-quality crusts — there are certainly better options out there. Fans of pepperoni pizza will be happy to know that the topping gets its time in the spotlight in a different product at the top of the list. Costco's take on the classic pie may not have you reaching for another slice, but, clearly, the classic pie can be done in an extremely delicious way.
Not all of Costco's frozen pizzas fall flat in flavor
While Kirkland frozen pepperoni pizza isn't a winner, Costco has a couple of other store brand options that may be worth buying. If you're a fan of plain cheese pizza, the company's take on the classic comfort food placed in the middle of the pack. Not only is this product $2 cheaper than the meat-topped one, but it tastes better, too. Mills notes that the sauce and cheese are made more flavorful thanks to herbs and salt that tie them together. Its main downside? The texture of the cheese once out of the oven could look a little better.
Additionally, almost coming in at the top of the list is the Kirkland supreme cauliflower crust frozen pizza. This pick is more expensive per pie, but features flavor-packed toppings like roasted zucchini and sausage that make it worth the splurge. If you're skeptical about the gluten-free crust, Mills mentions that it comes out wonderfully thin and crispy — a selling point that some of the other cauliflower-based options on the list don't achieve.
Of course, if you want to dig into dinner as soon as you get home, you can always stop at Costco's food court after snagging a frozen pizza or two for later. As one of the biggest pizza chains in the country, the company's hot and fresh pepperoni pizza certainly outshines the less-satisfying frozen version in both flavor and size.