12 Viral TikTok Cocktail Recipes Actually Worth Trying
When it comes to spreading the latest trends, no other social media platform does it quite like TikTok. Here at Chowhound, it's no surprise to hear we love falling into the rabbit hole of innovative cooking hacks and viral baking tips, and we often find ourselves sucked into the many viral cocktail recipes you can find on the app.
Occasionally paired with a healthy dose of ASMR, cocktail TikTokers offer everything you need for an elevated at-home bar experience — from the latest TikTok trends in gourmet ice cubes to stunning drink presentation tips. In fact, we've even noticed that many of the drinks that go viral get millions of views because of their wild aesthetics and the shock value of their ingredients.
As fun as it is to watch someone whip up a fascinating concoction, it's still the drink itself that matters most. With this in mind, we've rounded up 12 of the best viral TikTok recipes for cocktails that we think are actually worth trying at home.
Frozen Aperol Spritz
If you're looking to make your own cocktail recipe video go viral on TikTok, a good rule of thumb is to take a beloved classic and make it frozen. Take this recipe from the account @cocktails for a Frozen Aperol Spritz, for example. Sure, the purists will tell you the true beauty of making an Aperol Spritz lies in its simplicity, but with nearly 10 million views, people are clearly intrigued by the idea of taking this refreshing classic to the next level, or state of matter.
According to the video, all you need are the key ingredients for the traditional recipe, plus a blender. Simply fill the blender with a handful of ice, then add 2 ounces of Aperol, 2 ounces of orange juice, 2 ounces of Prosecco, and blend until creamy. Next, pour into a large glass and garnish with an orange slice. Finally, enjoy the perfect summer treat, ready to be sipped in the sun.
Corona Sunrise
For any beer drinkers out there, this one might be for you. The account @mister_bartender has shared his recipe for a Corona Sunrise, and this fresh and fruity spin on Corona, a popular Mexican beer, has racked up over 13 million views.
Most people know that the classic way to drink a Corona is to pop a lime wedge in the top, use your thumb to push the wedge into the bottle, and flip the bottle upside down to help better infuse the beer with the lime flavor. Mister Bartender's recipe, of course, includes this key step.
But before you get to that point, the TikToker said you need to drink to the label of your 12-ounce bottle of Corona Extra, and then add 1 ounce of tequila, a splash of orange juice, and some grenadine. Finally, it's time to pop in your lime wedge and enjoy. It's also worth noting that you can enjoy this cocktail in its original Corona bottle, but it works just as well when made in a separate glass.
Parmesan Espresso Martini
It's quite possible 2024 will go down as the year of the espresso martini. Although the classic coffee cocktail dates back to the '80s, it's seen a major resurgence recently — and mostly, of course, thanks to a few viral videos on TikTok. One trend, in particular, shows cocktail connoisseurs topping their martini glasses with a surprising flavor choice: Parmesan cheese. Yes, as in the kind you usually sprinkle atop your pasta.
In fact, one version on TikTok has racked up over five million views. Apparently, this flavor pairing works because the sharp, salty flavor of the cheese perfectly rounds out the espresso bitterness, bringing nice umami notes to the cocktail.
In an ASMR video from user @ethanrodecoffee, the popular barista and TikToker showed everything you need to make your own Parmesan espresso martini — starting with, of course, the perfect shot of espresso, poured into a cocktail shaker with ice. From there, add 2 ounces vodka, 1 ounce of Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, 1/2 ounce of simple syrup — if you have it — and shake until blended. Strain into a classic martini glass and garnish with three whole coffee beans, and, finally, topping with a pinch of freshly shaved Parmesan cheese.
Tequila and Apple Juice
Although many TikTok cocktail recipes go viral because of their surprising ingredients or eye-catching visual presentation, every once in a while, a combination takes the internet by storm simply because it's delicious. This is exactly what happened when the world of TikTok bartenders realized tequila and apple juice actually taste great together.
Best of all, this is one of the easiest viral drinks to make. Simply fill a glass with ice and pour in your tequila, topped with apple juice. But beware. Across many of the videos, commenters warn the flavor combo makes it difficult to actually taste the tequila.
It's hard to know where this recipe got its start on the platform, but tons of videos followed in its wake, and the consensus was largely the same. Tequila and apple juice might not sound very good, but for some reason, it works. Even prolific TikTok bartender @michellebellxo admitted that it sounds nasty. However, in her video that's been watched nearly 13 million times, she took a sip and changed her tune — ultimately calling it weirdly good.
Kalimotxo
When social media is functioning at its best, it truly does keep us connected. It can be great to branch out beyond our own little bubbles and to various cultures around the world. This next drink, called kalimotxo, is by no means new, but TikTok allowed it to reach a whole new audience. In fact, this video from user @likeablecocktails showing off the red wine-based concoction reached nearly three million people.
While plenty of the commenters were already fans, many others were curious to know more. Sometimes spelled phonetically as calimocho, this wine cocktail originally hails from Spain — but that doesn't mean you need Spanish wine to make it yourself. In fact, most kalimotxo drinkers will agree that cheap wine is just fine, often opting for boxed red wine instead of anything that stands well on its own. To make, simply fill a glass with ice and equal parts red wine and cola. For an extra little twist, you can also garnish with lemon.
Electric Lemonade
This next recipe has racked up more than two million views, and it's a great example of a TikTok cocktail that has gone viral for its aesthetics. Electric Lemonade gets its bold, blue hue from the combination of blue curaçao and lemonade, and it feels like one of those recipes that's made for a fun theme party. Plus, as user @.drink.with.us shows in their video, it also works perfectly in a tropical themed glass.
To whip up your own electric lemonade at home, you first start with 4 ounces of lemonade — and watch carefully, because the video shows 2 ounces added twice. Then, add 1 ounce of blue curacao, and 1½ ounce of tequila blanco, poured into a shaker with ice. After shaking, strain your concoction into a tall glass over fresh ice. Finish by topping with Sprite or 7-Up, and be sure to garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Gatorwine
If you've spent any time following TikTok cocktail trends, then you probably already know all about the viral Gatorwine recipe. But if you're new to this particular category of social media content, then we hope your curiosity is piqued. Gatorwine originally took off this summer, gaining notoriety pretty quickly, thanks to its surprising combination of red wine and Gatorade.
Fans insist it's perfect if you love a wine cooler — if not better, because it involves a healthy dose of electrolytes. Others, including the recipe connoisseur behind @babishculinaryuniverse, are understandably more dubious.
However, if you're curious to try it out at home, Gatorwine is as easy to make as it is inexpensive. Much like kalimotxo, the recipe only has two ingredients, and one of them is cheap red wine. The other is light blue Gatorade. Then, you mix equal parts light blue Gatorade with your red wine, and enjoy!
Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco
Some cocktail recipes go viral on TikTok because they're brand new and novel, while others take the world by storm for other, more surprising reasons. This next drink falls under the latter category, when the negroni sbagliato went viral thanks to a promo video for the HBO Max TV series, "House of the Dragon."
In the video, stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy are discussing their personal drinks of choice. When Cooke asks D'Arcy for their preference, D'Arcy answers, "A negroni ... sbagliato ... with Prosecco in it." And thus, with more than 35 million views, a new star was born.
While a traditional negroni is comprised of campari, vermouth, and gin, a negroni sbagliato replaces the gin with — you guessed it — Prosecco. To make this celeb favorite at home, all you need is 1½ ounce Campari, 1½ ounce sweet vermouth, and 1½ ounce Prosecco.
The Blue Lady
This drink, shared by cocktail TikTokers @drink.loving.couple, is another example of a drink going viral because of its eye-catching appearance. Served in pretty stemware that's worthy of the drink's name, the caption calls this video a refreshing summer cocktail — and we believe it.
Before diving in, it's worth noting that a key ingredient here is one fresh egg white. The thought of drinking raw eggs in cocktails might not appeal to everyone, but it's a major reason for this drink's success, because raw egg whites are known to enhance both the texture and visual presentation of a cocktail when added correctly and safely.
Along with one fresh egg white, this recipe also calls for 2 ounces of gin, 1 ounce of blue curaçao, and 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice. After combining, shake first without ice and then again with ice, before straining into your glass of choice. After settling, the drink should part to create a beautiful mix of bright blue on the bottom and lush foam on top. Garnish with a lemon peel.
Somersby Twist
This next cocktail from @mister.bartender is named for a specific brand of bottled drink called Somersby Cider, but it's worth noting that really, any spiked cider will do — although bonus points if you use one that's pear-flavored. As far as homemade cocktails go, this one is pretty straightforward and easy to make, but it requires one key ingredient that you'll need to track down: Pear cognac. Originally hailing from Sweden, pear cognac isn't the only pear-flavored spirit, but it's surely the ingredient that really upgrades this recipe.
To make your own Somersby Twist, Mister Bartender says to drink a little bit of the cider until you've left some room above the label. Then, add your pear cognac, lime juice, and blue curaçao — though we should note, the exact measurements aren't mentioned in the video, so some taste-testing might be required. To finish, garnish with lime and enjoy your refreshing, pear-flavored cider spritz.
Fruit Loops Shot
Ok, this next one might not technically be a cocktail, but with over 13 million viewers, it had to get added to the list. Referred to as "breakfast in a shot" by the TikToker behind the @cocktails account, we were actually surprised to discover that the viral Fruit Loops shot is extremely straightforward.
The name on its own made us wonder if it was a mix of liqueurs and fruit juices that somehow comes out tasting like the classic kids cereal, but no. It's literally a shot made up of vodka and milk, and topped with Fruit Loops. Commenters on the video are incredibly divided, with one says that it sounds "not fun," and a few others point out that you can't exactly throw back the fruit loops like a standard shot without the risk of choking.
A fair amount of people are also concerned about the idea of mixing milk and vodka, instead suggesting using Bailey's. So, if nothing else, the Fruit Loop shot is great for sparking a conversation!
Adult Capri Sun
If you're feeling nostalgic — and the previously mentioned Fruit Loops shot won't do — consider, instead, this recipe from @cocktails for Adult Capri Sun. Named for the iconic juice brand that was most popular in the '90s, the key to this fresh and fruity cocktail is all in the presentation. For maximum Capri Sun vibes, serve it the same way you once drank the classic — in a pouch.
To make, take one bag of frozen fruit, cut off the top, and remove enough to make room for your drink. Then, fill the rest with lemonade and vodka. As your final step, seal the bag back up, puncture the side with the perfect-sized hole for a straw, et voilà! Your Adult Capri Sun is ready to be served.
Some commenters say they might prefer theirs blended or poured in a more traditional glass, but everyone seems to agree that this is perfect for a day spent poolside. With just one bag of frozen fruit, vodka, and lemonade — as strange as it may seem — you can't deny that this is a creative way to recreate that childhood pouch with just a few ingredients.