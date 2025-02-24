12 Viral TikTok Cocktail Recipes Actually Worth Trying

When it comes to spreading the latest trends, no other social media platform does it quite like TikTok. Here at Chowhound, it's no surprise to hear we love falling into the rabbit hole of innovative cooking hacks and viral baking tips, and we often find ourselves sucked into the many viral cocktail recipes you can find on the app.

Occasionally paired with a healthy dose of ASMR, cocktail TikTokers offer everything you need for an elevated at-home bar experience — from the latest TikTok trends in gourmet ice cubes to stunning drink presentation tips. In fact, we've even noticed that many of the drinks that go viral get millions of views because of their wild aesthetics and the shock value of their ingredients.

As fun as it is to watch someone whip up a fascinating concoction, it's still the drink itself that matters most. With this in mind, we've rounded up 12 of the best viral TikTok recipes for cocktails that we think are actually worth trying at home.