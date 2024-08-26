What Is Gatorwine? TikTok's Latest Drink Invention To Stretch Cheap Wine

You're probably familiar with the Biblical tale in which water is turned into wine. But have you heard about the recent viral trend of turning wine into gatorwine? This mixed drink might sound sacrilegious to wine connoisseurs, but it's perfect for anyone who's drinking on a budget or likes to taste-test odd concoctions. True to its name, gatorwine is composed of equal parts Gatorade (specifically the light blue Glacier Freeze flavor) and cheap red wine. The resulting concoction tastes startlingly good without drastically altering the wine's flavor. It might even elevate a particularly lackluster bottle by toning down its bitterness, making it more pleasant to sip on.

Advertisement

Gatorwine is yet another alcoholic beverage trend to go viral on TikTok, joining the dangerously delicious tequila and apple juice hack and college students' beloved BORGs in the social media spotlight. While its exact origins are difficult to pin down — after all, who's to say someone in your hometown hasn't already been making gatorwine for years? — YouTuber Andrew "Babish" Rea helped the mixed drink make its mark online after trying a viewer-submitted recipe for it in a video posted on July 30, 2024. The overarching sentiment from fans? If it gets Babish's approval, it must be good. At its core, gatorwine is fundamentally a good way to stretch out your supply of cheap wine, giving you the most bang (or, rather, booze) for your buck.

Advertisement