How To Use Whole Spices Like A Professional Chef

Whole spices intimidate home chefs, even some who are very competent in the kitchen. They're more expensive, they're not as accessible, and they kind of look like they came from outer space ... or at least, a lot of them do. The thing is, though, whole spices are just like anything else: Once you know how to use them, they're not nearly as scary.

Whether you're using the whole version of everyday kitchen spices such as turmeric, or trying your hand at cooking with uncommon spices, employing them whole gives you access to greater layers of flavor, complexity, and interest, and it will show in your cooking. Likewise, it also pays to grind your own spices, as it will make your dish richer and more compelling than buying the pre-ground jarred version.

The good news is that you can learn to use whole spices without much trouble. While the prospect seems daunting, it's not as hard as you might think to upgrade your spice wardrobe and dress your food more effectively. Chowhound caught up with several chefs to find out just how to do it.