How Many Bottles Of Bourbon Are Typically In A Barrel?

Did you know that there are more barrels of bourbon in the state of Kentucky than there are people? It's true — there are 4.5 million people in the Bluegrass State, but more than 7.5 barrels of bourbon. But how many bottles of bourbon are there in each barrel? That answer isn't as straightforward because there are some factors that need to be taken into consideration, like evaporation, age of the liquid gold inside the barrel, and the proof of the bourbon when it's bottled. But on average, the answer is about 160 to 180 bottles of straight bourbon per barrel.

Before we get into the reasoning behind this number estimation, let's do a brief lesson on what happens to bourbon before it's put into the barrel. First of all, all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. To legally qualify as a bourbon, it must be at least 51 percent corn. The rest is a mixture of other grains like barley or rye. That grain mash is mixed with water and yeast, then heated and thoroughly stirred before the fermentation process begins, which usually takes a week or two. After being strained to get rid of the solids, the remaining liquid is distilled until it reaches between 80 and 125 proof. That's when it's finally poured into a charred oak barrel to age for a minimum of two years, which is the requirement for it to be called "straight bourbon." However, most barrels are left to age between four and six years.