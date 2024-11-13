How Many Bottles Of Bourbon Are Typically In A Barrel?
Did you know that there are more barrels of bourbon in the state of Kentucky than there are people? It's true — there are 4.5 million people in the Bluegrass State, but more than 7.5 barrels of bourbon. But how many bottles of bourbon are there in each barrel? That answer isn't as straightforward because there are some factors that need to be taken into consideration, like evaporation, age of the liquid gold inside the barrel, and the proof of the bourbon when it's bottled. But on average, the answer is about 160 to 180 bottles of straight bourbon per barrel.
Before we get into the reasoning behind this number estimation, let's do a brief lesson on what happens to bourbon before it's put into the barrel. First of all, all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. To legally qualify as a bourbon, it must be at least 51 percent corn. The rest is a mixture of other grains like barley or rye. That grain mash is mixed with water and yeast, then heated and thoroughly stirred before the fermentation process begins, which usually takes a week or two. After being strained to get rid of the solids, the remaining liquid is distilled until it reaches between 80 and 125 proof. That's when it's finally poured into a charred oak barrel to age for a minimum of two years, which is the requirement for it to be called "straight bourbon." However, most barrels are left to age between four and six years.
The science behind how many bottles come from a barrel
The longer the bourbon ages in the barrel, the fewer bottles you'll get, because some of the bourbon evaporates over time — a term distillers call "the angel's share." Bourbon barrels are stored in rickhouses that aren't climate controlled, meaning they get exposed to the brutally hot Kentucky summers and chilly winters. Since the barrels are not airtight, a portion of the liquid inside evaporates, especially during the heat of the summer. So, the older the barrel, the less bourbon is inside.
Another factor that contributes to how many bottles are made from one barrel is the proof, or alcohol by volume. When a barrel is opened, the stuff inside has a very high alcohol content. Different brands have different protocols, but typically the bourbon is diluted with water until it is around the standard 80 to a 100 proof. The higher the proof, the fewer bottles you will get because there will be more straight bourbon from the barrel added to each bottle. Diluting the bourbon with water to lower the proof can stretch each barrel to yield more than 200 bottles. Next time you grab a bottle of your favorite bourbon, remember the intricate process took years before it made it to the liquor store shelf, and there are only about 200 other bottles in the world that are exactly like the one you are about to enjoy.