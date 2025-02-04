Why Is Tequila Typically Served With Salt And A Lime?

A celebratory occasion (or even just a rowdy night out) is not complete without a tequila shot and all its theatrics. Part of the excitement of indulging in a tequila shot with a group of friends is the spectacle that comes along with it: Licking a pinch of salt off your hand, shooting the shot, and then biting down on a lime wedge — a process sometimes called tequila cruda. Sure, you can just knock it back and move on, but where's the fun in that?

This tradition is largely expected when taking a tequila shot, as most establishments serve the pours with salt and lime wedges without you even needing to ask for them. But have you ever wondered why this ritual is so commonplace? Is it to mimic the flavors of a margarita, which are traditionally made with lime juice and served with a perfectly salted glass? Or maybe there's some kind of culinary science to lessen the burn of the alcohol?

While there's not a definitive answer, it's generally believed that it started in the late 1800s when tequila experienced a fast rise in popularity thanks to the expansion of railroads across North America. This allowed distilleries to export the drink from Mexico in mass quantities. But back then, tequila was not as smooth as some top-shelf tequilas worth the price are today; it's believed people used salt and citrus (some tequila historians say lemons, not limes, were the original post-shot fruit of choice) to make tequila more palatable.