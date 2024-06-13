The Critical Process Behind Tabasco Sauce's Iconic Red Color

Tabasco brand hot sauce with its unique flavor, storied history, and famous design, remains, after more than 150 years, a byword for the spicy condiment, like Kleenex has for tissues. It's accompanied U.S. soldiers into combat, been in space, and can be found in more than 195 countries worldwide. The product is hard to miss with its diamond shaped label on a small, straight-sided glass bottle and the fiery red sauce within. It's become the go-to hot sauce for everything from the original bloody mary to pizza — and it's an easy way to take canned chili to the next level, along with beer, brown sugar, and bacon.

The company is still owned by the McIlhenny family, whose forefather Edmund first sold the sauce in 1869 after perfecting the recipe with the help of formerly enslaved people. Since the sauce, which is aged in oak barrels like bourbon, only has three ingredients — tabasco peppers, salt, and vinegar — the peppers need to be perfectly ripe, which requires knowing exactly when to pick them. The secret to the company's success in accomplishing this is a painted red stick that their pickers use to verify the correct color.