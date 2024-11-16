Make Your Breakfast Sandwich A Salty-Sweet Paradise With One Simple Swap

Versatility is one of the greatest aspects of a breakfast sandwich — if something tastes good stacked on top of eggs and bacon, it's more than welcome. Those seeking to get especially creative with their breakfast sandwiches will want to take a closer look at the sandwich delivery system. Where bagels and English muffins are often the preferred "bun" for a breakfast sandwich, swapping them for a sticky glazed donut is a great way to add some supercharged sweetness to the mix.

Breakfast fans of all backgrounds understand that breakfast is one of the few meals where the sweet and salty flavor combo can be properly showcased. From drizzling your sausage and eggs with maple syrup to pancake batter-dipped bacon, a bit of sugary sweetness is always welcome at the breakfast table. A glazed donut breakfast sandwich is a great way to explore both sides of this spectrum for fans of the sweet-and-salty flavor profile.

Bringing a glazed donut to the breakfast sandwich party is a great way to capture a balance between sweet and salty flavors. It's a combo most people really enjoy because of how our taste buds process those flavors. When we have foods that contrast between sweet and salty, they can actually influence both sets of flavor receptors to make those flavors more vibrant and rich. It's also why a dash of salt on something sweet can really fire up those sweetness receptors on our tongue.