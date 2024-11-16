Make Your Breakfast Sandwich A Salty-Sweet Paradise With One Simple Swap
Versatility is one of the greatest aspects of a breakfast sandwich — if something tastes good stacked on top of eggs and bacon, it's more than welcome. Those seeking to get especially creative with their breakfast sandwiches will want to take a closer look at the sandwich delivery system. Where bagels and English muffins are often the preferred "bun" for a breakfast sandwich, swapping them for a sticky glazed donut is a great way to add some supercharged sweetness to the mix.
Breakfast fans of all backgrounds understand that breakfast is one of the few meals where the sweet and salty flavor combo can be properly showcased. From drizzling your sausage and eggs with maple syrup to pancake batter-dipped bacon, a bit of sugary sweetness is always welcome at the breakfast table. A glazed donut breakfast sandwich is a great way to explore both sides of this spectrum for fans of the sweet-and-salty flavor profile.
Bringing a glazed donut to the breakfast sandwich party is a great way to capture a balance between sweet and salty flavors. It's a combo most people really enjoy because of how our taste buds process those flavors. When we have foods that contrast between sweet and salty, they can actually influence both sets of flavor receptors to make those flavors more vibrant and rich. It's also why a dash of salt on something sweet can really fire up those sweetness receptors on our tongue.
Picking the right donut
Before you start thinking of all the donut varieties you might want to use for your next breakfast sandwich, it's important to abide by the "raised and glazed" rule. Donut breakfast sandwiches should only be attempted with raised (sometimes called yeast) donuts that have only been sugar glazed for two main reasons. First, the crumbly texture of cake donuts just aren't going to keep it together structurally; and second, you need that high concentration of sugar glaze for caramelization — a glazed donut absolutely should be thrown on a griddle to get a crisp little char beforehand.
As structural integrity is a big part of a donut breakfast sandwich's success, it's also important to consider the size of the donuts you're using. Krispy Kreme glazed donuts are awesome, but they're way too small to make a sandwich of worth. Instead, snag some glazed donuts that have a bit of height to them. These will be able to withstand the structural burden of whatever sandwich fillings you're using. With a few simple tips in your breakfast menu toolbox, you're ready to go forth and whip up any sweet and salty masterpiece that strikes your fancy.