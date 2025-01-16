Does McDonald's Serve Krispy Kreme Donuts?

This is huge news for Krispy Kreme, as it means customers of the donut company will have more than twice as many opportunities to pick up their favorite donuts. It's also a strategic move that gives McDonald's a chance to satisfy breakfast-y sweets lovers all day long.

While fast food fans can't get their hands on the entire lineup of Krispy Kreme products, the three available options are iconic ones: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Rainbow Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled donut. They can be ordered at the counter or drive-thru, as well as through the McDonald's app and even with McDelivery, straight to diners' front doors.

Mickey D's has been known to have some surprise menu entries (like the restaurant locations that serve beer), but this one is being met with true delight by customers, some of whom have even taken to hacking their own donut sausage sandwiches and even Big Macs with donut buns. While it's slated to stick around through 2026, many fans of the Golden Arches are likely hoping that this program doesn't go the way of some other temporary additions (like pizza, which used to be a thing). After all, if the chain was to discontinue this partnership, it might risk adding to the worst mistakes in McDonald's history. In the meantime, loyal lovers of both donuts and burgers can rejoice and revel in this pairing for as long as it's on the menu.