15 Celebrities Who Used To Work In Fast Food

Chappell Roan is a six-time nominated Grammy pop artist who made her dreams come true in 2024 bringing drag-queen style to the world stage. She may be living the fabulous life now, but Chappell once was a local barista at Scooter's Coffee.

Scooter's Coffee is a regional fast food chain originating in Bellevue, Nebraska that gradually branched out across the Midwest. Now, the java chain features over 300 locations in five different states. Chappell, hailing from Willard, Missouri, served coffees at Scooter's throughout the Covid era. In true pop diva fashion, she states that wearing the headphone, "was awesome."

What was less awesome, however, is why she started working there in the first place. During her Grammy acceptance speech for "Best New Artist," Roan called out record labels, asking them to provide livable wages and healthcare for rising artists. In the Grammy limelight, she shared her story of being dropped by a label during the pandemic and having to search for work elsewhere (cue Scooter's). While the singer is not above an honest fast food job, she generously donated $25,000 to support new artists trying to make it big in the cutthroat industry.