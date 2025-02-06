Dunkin' Spring Menu Just Leaked: Everything We Know So Far
There may be six more weeks of winter, per the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, but Dunkin' is already getting ready for spring 2025 with new menu items. The first drop is set for March 5, followed by a second on April 2. The news comes courtesy of Mark Vayntraub, aka markie_devo, a social media influencer who frequently leaks fast food product launches, and to a Reddit user who posted supposed in-store menus. If their predictions are correct, Dunkin' fans can look forward to the return of some sorely-missed favorites and a few craveable new meals and snacks. The Massachusetts-based company is also expected to continue its $6 Meal Deal through spring.
Among the favorites expected to return, according to a post on Instagram, are the Dunkalatte, a hot or iced beverage that combines espresso with Dunkin's Rhode Island-inspired coffee milk. Fans mourned the Dunkalatte's discontinuation shortly after its launch, with the company underestimating its popularity and the demand for the regional beverage. Based on reactions online, this is a welcome return. As one Instagram commenter said, "All hail the Dunkalatte!!! I hope supply can keep up." It's part of the first wave of offerings, along with the returning Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffer and Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Snackin' Bacon, which Vayntraub calls "so addicting."
New sandwiches, hot or iced coffee, and an energy drink are expected
New items also expected to drop on March 5 include the Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders featuring black forest ham, honey mustard spread, and Swiss cheese on a King's Hawaiian pretzels slider bun, which will come two to a box, and Pistachio Coffee with a pistachio swirl and cream, also served hot or iced. The $6 Meal Deal, which includes a medium hot or iced coffee; a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich, and a six-piece order of hash browns, will continue until April 29 but will no longer be served in the special DunKings box. The April 2 launch will include a Secret Dunkin' Energy Drink, made with vitamins, minerals, and caffeine, the secret being the beverage's flavor; a Cotton Candy Specialty Donut; Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins; and a light-blue, Easter-themed Munchkin's bucket.
How will the Dunkalatte and Pistachio Coffee rank among Dunkin's best and worst iced coffees? Hopefully, you don't live in one of those states that don't have a Dunkin' store, but, even if you're surrounded , you'll have to wait and see. Even Punxsutawney Phil can't put a rush on that.