Dunkin' Spring Menu Just Leaked: Everything We Know So Far

There may be six more weeks of winter, per the predictions of Punxsutawney Phil, but Dunkin' is already getting ready for spring 2025 with new menu items. The first drop is set for March 5, followed by a second on April 2. The news comes courtesy of Mark Vayntraub, aka markie_devo, a social media influencer who frequently leaks fast food product launches, and to a Reddit user who posted supposed in-store menus. If their predictions are correct, Dunkin' fans can look forward to the return of some sorely-missed favorites and a few craveable new meals and snacks. The Massachusetts-based company is also expected to continue its $6 Meal Deal through spring.

Among the favorites expected to return, according to a post on Instagram, are the Dunkalatte, a hot or iced beverage that combines espresso with Dunkin's Rhode Island-inspired coffee milk. Fans mourned the Dunkalatte's discontinuation shortly after its launch, with the company underestimating its popularity and the demand for the regional beverage. Based on reactions online, this is a welcome return. As one Instagram commenter said, "All hail the Dunkalatte!!! I hope supply can keep up." It's part of the first wave of offerings, along with the returning Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffer and Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Snackin' Bacon, which Vayntraub calls "so addicting."